JOHNSTON: Nothing like curling up and enjoying the Winter Olympics

I’M LOOKING forward to the Winter Olympics.

I never cared much for the summer games for several reasons. First, they are played during baseball season and you simply don’t try to compete with America’s favorite pastime.

I also am not into running, so all those track and field events don’t interest me.

But I do like snow, and that’s what the Winter Olympics are all about: snow and ice. Downhill skiing, ski jumping, bobsledding and even

ice skating are fun sports to watch.

My favorite, however, is curling. You know, that game played on ice with rocks and brooms, the game most Americans south of Maine and Minnesota have never heard of.

Men’s curling is okay, but I prefer women’s curling and it is not just because the players wear those tight stretch pants, although that doesn’t hurt.

I prefer women’s curling for the same reason that I prefer women’s tennis. It is a slower and more relaxing game than the one the men play. I know that sounds crazy, since both men and women push those rocks slowly down the alley, but to me, women’s curling is just more fun to watch.

I always root for the Canadian team, in great part because they are our closest neighbors, and because the Canadians are always competitive. Sweden always has a good team, but I’ve got to hang with the girls next door and hope they end up with the gold medal.

Unfortunately, the Beijing games won’t allow international fans to attend. Only those from mainland China have been allowed to purchase tickets and even those patrons had to meet strict COVID requirements.

That’s not good. Any sporting event without fans on hand to cheer the teams is sad. The Olympic Games, after all, involve teams from all over the world, so just to have a few Chinese fans in attendance seems unfair. But that’s the COVID world in which we live.

So, as with the summer games, the Winter Olympics will be primarily a television event. In truth, that’s really what they have been for decades, because there are not that many people who could afford to go even if the games were open. Still, there have always been crowds in the stands and on the ski slopes to add to the excitement.

The Winter Olympics come at a good time. In February there are few other sports to compete with except college and pro basketball and hockey. With almost a month of activities, there should be some good viewing.

Speaking of good viewing, no Winter Olympics column would be complete without recalling the American hockey team’s performance in the 1980 games. I still remember rushing home from church that Sunday morning to watch the final game from Lake Placid, N.Y.

In case you’re too young to remember, it was the Americans, a strictly amateur team at the time, against the Soviet Union, which used many professional players. And the game was held during the Cold War when U. S.–Soviet tensions were running high.

Back then, these two superpowers were competing in everything and the Soviets, who had won the gold in the previous four Olympics, were big favorites to win again. But they didn’t, and the underdog American squad pulled out a 4–3 victory.

That was not only a victory for America, but for the free world. Even those who knew nothing about hockey were cheering that day.

Yep, I’m ready. The January snows have gotten me in the mood for some Winter Olympic fun, so bring on the games.

And bring on the curling. Get in there and root those Canadian women home.

Love that curling!

Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com .