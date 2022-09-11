JOHNSTON: Now's your time to start a fall garden

IF you want to start a fall garden, now is the time.

Most people—myself included—are tired of tilling the soil by the end of August and don’t want to fool with a late garden.

In truth, it can be quite a bit of work with a small reward because you are very limited in the types of crops you can grow at this time of the year.

But if you like fresh broccoli, cabbage and greens, you can grow them in abundant quantities from now until freezing weather arrives.

Notice that I said “freezing” weather, because frost won’t kill or damage any of the above varieties. The temperature will have to get down into the low 20s to really hurt these crops.

The trick to a fall garden is finding cabbage and broccoli plants. Most stores that carry spring seeds don’t fool with fall seeds because there is such a limited market. Still, there are plants around if you look hard enough.

You could start your own plants, but that would have had to be done in mid-to-late July. Seeds planted now will not have enough time to mature before the days get short. At this point, you’ll have to find plants at a store.

Both cabbage and broccoli love cool weather, which is why crops are grown almost year-round in the Salinas Valley of California. There, south of San Francisco, the temperature stays between 50 and 75 degrees most of the year. Cabbage and broccoli thrive under those conditions.

If you’ve ever driven the Blue Ridge Parkway in October, you’ll find fields of cabbage at relatively high elevations in both North Carolina and Virginia. Cool is the key to growing cabbage and broccoli.

I have had cabbage and broccoli mature in late October and last until after Christmas (depending on the first hard freeze). And the great thing about growing both crops in the fall is that there are no worms hiding in the broccoli crowns and beneath the top cabbage leaves. You don’t have to spray or powder at all.

If you want to plant kale or some other green, the seeds need to go in the ground in the next week or so. In the spring, days get progressively longer and greens grow faster. In the fall the days get progressively shorter so the plants grow progressively slower. Late planted seeds won’t mature.

Fall onions used to be a favorite crop, but it is hard to find those old-time hill onions anymore. Some seed catalogs have them, however.

Or you can plant yellow onion sets in mid-November or early December. Plant them below freeze depth (maybe 8 inches) and then scrape away the top layer of dirt in the spring and they will come up.

Some folks, especially south of Richmond, used to plant potatoes in November or December. They, too, would come up in the spring.

One reason I don’t plant a fall garden is because in mid-to-late October I plow my land and allow it to freeze and thaw all winter. I don’t want to leave one strip—with fall crops—unplowed. Besides, after dealing with gardens from the end of February until the middle of August, I’m ready to get on to something else for a while.

But if you have a small plot where you’d like to try some fall cabbage and broccoli, now is the time to get to it.

One thing that grows especially well at this time of year are viruses. One week into the new school year, and all my grandkids have the sniffles.

It happens every year. It is as if those germs and viruses hide under the desks all summer just waiting for kids and teachers to arrive.

Schools can clean and scour desks, floors and walls all they want, but those viruses are there come August and September.

It’s just a fact of nature.