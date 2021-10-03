JOHNSTON: Old friend, colleague once shared screen with Hollywood legends

Ed had always worked with scripts while engineers, sound men and cameramen handled the technical aspects of his movies and radio shows. Here at this small station he had to work the dials and switches on the “board,” find records, read copy and manage his time without the aid of either an engineer or a director.

It was much like an elderly person today trying to learn to use a computer. At times, Ed was overwhelmed and he made numerous mistakes. But his shifts were on weekends, not during prime time, so many of the goofs went un-noticed.

How a Hollywood actor wound up living in a backwoods home in Rappahannock County and working weekends at a two-bit radio station is a curious story. He moved to Amissville in 1949 while working on “Big Town” and commuted back and forth to New York.

Then, in 1952, with dramatic radio shows on their way out, “Big Town” was cancelled and Pawley, now in his early 50s, was left high and dry.

There reportedly was another reason his career hit a roadblock at this point. Although Ed would never talk about it, the word from those who knew him best was that he had been blacklisted along with many other Hollywood actors during Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s communist witch hunts.