JOHNSTON: On long winter nights, a fire soothes the soul

IT is tough getting used to these long nights.

A month ago, it was light until after 6 p.m. Now it is dark at 5. In three more weeks the sun will be going down at 4:45.

This is the time of year when those who commute or even work 9-to-5 jobs never see the outside of their homes in daylight during the week. If you have outside chores, you better hope it doesn’t rain on the weekend or you won’t get them done till spring.

The rediscovery of fire has helped make the long nights more palatable for some, especially on the weekends. During the past decade, fire pits, either manufactured ones or those dug in the backyard, have become all the rage.

There is something soothing about sitting by a blazing fire on a cool autumn or early winter’s evening. Perhaps its takes the human soul back to the time when our caveman ancestors enjoyed a warm fire on a cold night.

A crackling blaze can also transport us back to a time when travelers stopped to camp for the night or cowboys on night herd warmed coffee by a campfire.

Of course, if you have your best girl by your side, sitting by a warm fire and looking up at the stars can be wonderfully romantic.