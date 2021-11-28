JOHNSTON: On long winter nights, a fire soothes the soul

IT is tough getting used to these long nights.
A month ago, it was light until after 6 p.m. Now it is dark at 5. In three more weeks the sun will be going down at 4:45.
This is the time of year when those who commute or even work 9-to-5 jobs never see the outside of their homes in daylight during the week. If you have outside chores, you better hope it doesn’t rain on the weekend or you won’t get them done till spring.
The rediscovery of fire has helped make the long nights more palatable for some, especially on the weekends. During the past decade, fire pits, either manufactured ones or those dug in the backyard, have become all the rage.
There is something soothing about sitting by a blazing fire on a cool autumn or early winter’s evening. Perhaps its takes the human soul back to the time when our caveman ancestors enjoyed a warm fire on a cold night.
A crackling blaze can also transport us back to a time when travelers stopped to camp for the night or cowboys on night herd warmed coffee by a campfire.
Of course, if you have your best girl by your side, sitting by a warm fire and looking up at the stars can be wonderfully romantic.
This is a great time to look up at the night sky. The fall and winter air is usually clear and the stars appear much brighter. This is a fine time to stare upward and contemplate the wonders of the universe. The massiveness of the night sky in some ways makes us feel unimportant yet very important is other ways.
The only bad thing about sitting by an outdoor fire is that the front of you stays warm and cozy while your back freezes. Well, there is one more bad thing—smoke. No matter where you sit, the smoke always seems to blow in your direction. But that’s a small price to pay for a romantic evening by a fire.
Indoor fires can be equally romantic on a long dark night. And with a fireplace, the smoke goes up the chimney.
It is about this time of November that the dark nights get brighter. Even though Thanksgiving is just two days away, many people have started putting up outdoor Christmas lights, which make the evenings much more cheery. It is in early January when those lights come down that the long nights become darker and lonelier.
One friend already has her Christmas shopping done. In fact, she finished about two weeks ago. It seems like we rush the holiday season more each year.
This year, the media is warning us that some products may be in short supply, so shoppers are rushing to buy the gifts they want before the store shelves are empty.
Well, actually, many are running to their computers and not to stores. A year of semi-quarantine has changed the shopping habits of many people. Some are also still hesitant to venture into crowded stores because of COVID. But even if you’re not worried, some evening shopping can ease the boredom of a long night.
This is also a good time for TV watching. College and pro basketball seasons are underway and the NFL is televising games three nights a week. There will also be some Saturday games come early December.
High school basketball, which continues through February, will also be starting soon. Last year was pretty much a lost season for this sport, but barring a COVID resurgence, the gyms should be open this winter.
Yes, there are things to do in late fall and winter, but still it is hard getting use to the sun disappearing over the southwestern horizon before 5 p.m.
On the bright side, however, Standard Time lasts only four months and Daylight Saving Time returns the first weekend in March.
As I said, with fall fire pits blazing and Christmas lights glowing, the first two months of Standard Time aren’t too bad. It is the doldrums of January and February that about drive us mad.
But January is still six weeks away, so let’s not worry about that month until it gets here. Right now, start a blaze in the fire pit and look up at the stars. As someone said, there is nothing more relaxing than poking hot coals in a fire.
Winter isn’t all that bad, no matter how long the nights.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.