JOHNSTON: One shot down, one step closer to getting back to normal

I HAVE taken my first COVID-19 vaccine shot. One down and one to go.
I got lucky. I was sitting home the other afternoon when the phone rang. A friend said that she had been called to go get her shot, but that she was out of town.
Knowing that I was anxious to get mine, she submitted my name to take her place. The clinic had the vaccine ready, so I jumped in my car and was there within 10 minutes.
I know there are those who are adamantly against getting the shot, and others who are on the fence. I was neither. I’m tired of masks and hand sanitizer and all the other safety measures associated with this pandemic. I wanted the vaccine as soon as I could get it.
Almost every day, someone gives me a reason why they refuse to take the preventive shot. Some people worry about side effects, while others are concerned that the government has put a chip in the serum that will allow Washington to track their whereabouts.
Hey! I’m either out in the back field, down at the barn, on the golf course, or at the diner eating lunch. If the FBI wants to track me, they’re welcome.
Of course, this tracking-chip business is absurd. If you have a cellphone, you can already be tracked anywhere you go. Even so, why would the government want track the daily movements of 330 million people?
My only concern would be that my preacher could track my occasional visits to a casino in a nearby state. But then, almost every time I’m there, I run into someone else from my congregation, so it is not like word isn’t getting back.
Besides, whenever I hit a jackpot, I drop a few extra dollars in the plate, so my sinning ways are actually helping the building fund.
No, I’m not worried about some miniature chip in the vaccine tracking my every move. That’s hogwash.
I am always hearing people say, “The government doesn’t care a thing about me.” Then, in the next breath, these same people think Washington wants to track their every move. That doesn’t make sense.
As for side effects, well, so far I haven’t turned into a pumpkin or the Incredible Hulk. Five or six hours after taking the shot, I started feeling a little tired, but the next morning my energy had returned.
My arm never got sore, probably because I was talking to the nurse the whole time and didn’t tense up. I didn’t even know she had administered the shot. I started taking penicillin shots when I was a small child, and I even had rabies shots after being bitten by a cat (my family says I was pretty normal until that rabid cat got me). So shots don’t bother me, and this one absolutely didn’t.
For the life of me, I cannot understand why anyone would not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine. We’re on the way to half a million deaths from this virus and many more people are suffering long-term effects from COVID-19.
Now, there is a vaccine that scientists say is 95 percent effective. Those are pretty good odds in my book. From the moment I heard that a vaccine had been developed, I wanted the shot. Only a fool wants to be the last person killed in the war.
The sad part is that partisan politics are preventing some people from taking the vaccine. Friends, this virus has no political persuasions. It kills Democrats and it kills Republicans.
Still, I find that more Republicans are getting COVID-19 than Democrats. Not that the virus discriminates; some Republicans are just too hardheaded to take precautions.
We’re on the downslope of this virus. There are vaccines out there and if we take them maybe life will be back to normal by the late summer or fall. Let’s get out of this COVID-19 hell.
There are those who say they won’t get the shots because when everyone else is vaccinated they won’t have to worry about catching the virus.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 is not going away. Like the common cold (which is a coronavirus), it will likely always be with us. Yes, we will eventually build “herd immunity,” but that may be two generations down the road. The virus may still kill you a year from now.
Whether or not you take the vaccine is, of course, your decision. As for me, well, I’m going to do anything I can to protect myself. If taking a shot will cut down the odds of getting COVID-19 significantly, then the shot is for me.
Got my first and now I’m waiting for the second. And hopefully one day in the not-too-distant future, we can have a big mask-burning ceremony.
I’m ready.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.