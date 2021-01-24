JOHNSTON: One shot down, one step closer to getting back to normal

Now, there is a vaccine that scientists say is 95 percent effective. Those are pretty good odds in my book. From the moment I heard that a vaccine had been developed, I wanted the shot. Only a fool wants to be the last person killed in the war.

The sad part is that partisan politics are preventing some people from taking the vaccine. Friends, this virus has no political persuasions. It kills Democrats and it kills Republicans.

Still, I find that more Republicans are getting COVID-19 than Democrats. Not that the virus discriminates; some Republicans are just too hardheaded to take precautions.

We’re on the downslope of this virus. There are vaccines out there and if we take them maybe life will be back to normal by the late summer or fall. Let’s get out of this COVID-19 hell.

There are those who say they won’t get the shots because when everyone else is vaccinated they won’t have to worry about catching the virus.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 is not going away. Like the common cold (which is a coronavirus), it will likely always be with us. Yes, we will eventually build “herd immunity,” but that may be two generations down the road. The virus may still kill you a year from now.