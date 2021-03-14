JOHNSTON: Pickups keep getting bigger—and brighter

WHAT’S THE deal with pickup trucks these days? They keep making them bigger and bigger.
I parallel park on the street quite a bit and these new trucks are so big that they do not fit into spaces. The other day, I saw one with its inside tires against the curb and its outside tires over the white line into the street.
And it had factory tires, not some special oversize ones. A pickup so wide it won’t fit into a standard parking space! Man, that’s a big truck!
The cabs are so high that a running board is needed to get to the driver’s seat. It is almost like climbing into a diesel locomotive.
As for the headlights, well, even on low beam they can blind you. I drive quite a bit at night and when these big old pickups follow me down the highway, I’d swear their lights are on high beam. But when they pass, you see that they’re not.
In fact, I’d rather have a tractor–trailer following me at night than one of these new pickups.
It is the same when meeting one of these trucks. Their low beams are higher that a mid-size car’s high beams.
Now, I certainly don’t begrudge anyone who wants a big old pickup truck, but I don’t like to be blinded by their lights. And when they can’t even fit into a town parking space, well, that’s getting pretty big.
Washington says that our economy is in rough shape, but judging from the number of these big rigs on the road, there must be a lot of money floating around out there somewhere. Some of those pickups cost five times what I paid for my first house.
Cheap gas these past few years has undoubtedly contributed to the number of big pickups and SUVs on the highway, but now fuel prices are starting to rise. A year or so ago, a gallon of gas was as low as $1.83, but now we’re creeping up toward the $3-a-gallon mark.
I know these new vehicles offer decent gas mileage, but if fuel gets back to the $3.50 or $4 a gallon range, it is going to cost an arm and a leg to fill those big tanks. But since I just have an 20-year-old economy size truck parked in my driveway, I’m not going to be faced with that problem.
I sometimes wonder why people buy these huge pickups. I can understand if they need them for work, but most of those I see on the road today are just for pleasure. In fact, many look like nothing has ever been hauled in their beds.
It is interesting how times have changed. When I was growing up, pickups were small, just big enough to haul a cow and a calf to market (with high wooden sides). There was only room for the driver and a passenger in the cab.
Now these trucks have front and rear seats and some even have additional space for luggage or whatever. One company even boasts that its pickups have generators built in. That’s a long way from the days when vehicle ads assured prospective buyers that new trucks had radios and heaters included as standard features.
We may not be far from the day when pickups have sleeping quarters like there are in tractor–trailer cabs. Soon you may not need a house. You can just live in your pickup.
All that is fine. If someone wants a pickup the size of a locomotive with all the comforts of home, that’s their business. Dealership lots are filled with classy trucks that will ride you down the highway in the lap of luxury.
What bothers me is having those lights blaring in my rearview mirror and blinding me as I drive down the highway.
It is also dangerous when a driver gets out on Main Street and the truck door swings open halfway into the lane of moving traffic.
As for these trucks at night, it might be safer to approach oncoming traffic with your lights on bright instead of dim. That way, the beams will go over mid-size cars and not straight into the drivers’ eyes.
I don’t mind you loving your big old truck. Just don’t blind me with your lights—please.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.