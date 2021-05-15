JOHNSTON: Pipeline hack proves the internet is a spider web

Did you wait in line to get gas last week?
It took just two days for all the political rhetoric about America moving into the electric-car age to fade into panic at the gas pumps.
Two months ago, I wrote a column about the gas crisis of 1973. One reader told me that could never happen again. Well, it did.
This time, it wasn’t OPEC cutting back on the crude oil supply, but Russian hackers finding a way to get into Colonial Pipeline computer software, messing up the works and demanding a ransom.
Within 48 hours, the East Coast, which is served by the pipeline as far north as New Jersey, was in a mild state of panic and we quickly found out just how oil dependent we still are.
Colonial said the pipeline would be back up and running at full speed by the weekend and the temporary shortage would be just a memory by this week. In a land of commuters, and with Memorial Day weekend just around the corner, the last thing we need is a gas shortage.
The question is, where will the hackers strike next? Within the past year, various outlaw groups have hacked hospitals, police departments and even federal government computers. They demand ransom payments or they will lock up the organization’s data or put sensitive information on the web for public consumption.
How long will it take before some group figures out a way to hack into a nuclear power plant and disable it? Think of the havoc that could be created if a major electric power grid is shut down during the middle of a July heatwave.
Suppose hackers get into the government’s nuclear warhead system (as the high school kid did in that movie). Sinister operatives could start World War III in a heartbeat.
I took only a few hours for both parties to politicize the Colonial Pipeline crisis, but President Biden could do no more to prevent this hack than President Obama could do to stop the IRS hack in 2015 or President Trump could to stop the hacks during his administration.
How does a president retaliate when hackers break into a crucial system? The Russian government insists it had nothing to do with the breach, and the Chinese or any other government would respond the same way.
Well, we could nuke Russia and start World War III, but that wouldn’t make a lot of sense. So what does Washington do?
The truth is that there is little anyone can do. These hackers are smart cookies and they seem to be able to figure a way to sneak into any computer system. They always seem to be one step ahead of any preventive measures we take and find a way to slip through any firewalls government or businesses can create.
Unfortunately, that’s the price you pay when all your files are computerized. If the files are connected to the worldwide web, they are vulnerable, no matter how many precautions you take. Personal, business and government information is there for the taking—if you know how and where to find it.
Almost everything in today’s world is linked to the internet. Hackers could stop satellite TV programming, delete airline ticket files, turn off our electricity, launch nuclear missiles and yes, shut down our gasoline supply. All they need do is find a way to sneak into the right computer system.
The best way to deal with a blackmailer is not to pay the blackmail. But if your business or the safety of the community is at stake, not paying could put many at risk. And the hackers know this.
Finding the hackers is no easy task. One person with a laptop working in his parents’ basement could bring down a multimillion-dollar corporation. Most hackers are so computer-savvy that they are almost impossible to track down.
So we deal with gas lines because someone somewhere decides it is easier to steal and demand blackmail than get a real job. If we pay the ransom, we encourage the hackers. And if we don’t, we suffer the consequences.
That’s our computerized world.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.