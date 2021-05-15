JOHNSTON: Pipeline hack proves the internet is a spider web

How long will it take before some group figures out a way to hack into a nuclear power plant and disable it? Think of the havoc that could be created if a major electric power grid is shut down during the middle of a July heatwave.

Suppose hackers get into the government’s nuclear warhead system (as the high school kid did in that movie). Sinister operatives could start World War III in a heartbeat.

I took only a few hours for both parties to politicize the Colonial Pipeline crisis, but President Biden could do no more to prevent this hack than President Obama could do to stop the IRS hack in 2015 or President Trump could to stop the hacks during his administration.

How does a president retaliate when hackers break into a crucial system? The Russian government insists it had nothing to do with the breach, and the Chinese or any other government would respond the same way.

Well, we could nuke Russia and start World War III, but that wouldn’t make a lot of sense. So what does Washington do?