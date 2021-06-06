JOHNSTON: Playing ball with convicts on a cow pasture

I often wondered what he had done to land in jail, but I did not want to embarrass him by asking. I’m sure it was nothing serious.

The last time we played the convict camp that summer, my third baseman friend was all excited because he would be getting out at the end of September. He was unsure what he would do once he was free, but he couldn’t wait to return home.

I remember wishing him good luck and shaking his hand at the end of the game. We both figured we’d never see each other again.

Several times that winter, I wondered how he was making out and whether he had found a job, which is not an easy task for an ex-con. But he seemed like a nice guy, so I figured he was doing OK.

But the next May, when we played the camp team for the first time, there was my buddy back at third base. I asked him what happened and all he said was that he just couldn’t make it on the outside. Sad.

I often wondered about the stories behind the faces of those camp players. Why were they there? What had they done?

Most would serve their time, be released and go on to live productive lives. Others, like the third baseman, would return to prison over and over. Jail was just a way of life for them, possibly a means of security.