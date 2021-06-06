JOHNSTON: Playing ball with convicts on a cow pasture

I have written several columns about the old Rixeyville Raiders softball team that I was part of back in the 1970s.
That was a fun team. We played on a cow pasture with deep woods (which provided cool summer shade) on three sides and a small stream on the fourth side (down the right field line).
The field was grass on soft sand that had built up each time the stream overflowed onto the rich, level bottomland.
The shovel that leaned up against the screen behind home plate was used to remove any cow patties that might be on the field prior to games. We could have fenced the cows out, but they grazed the land so closely that we never needed to mow.
Visiting teams loved our old field, which we called Sites Memorial Stadium (named after the player that allowed us to use the bottom), because it was always in good shape and provided shade for the wives and girlfriends that followed each team.
But there was one team that we played several times each summer that never made the trip to Sites Stadium—and for obvious reasons. It was made up of inmates from the local convict camp.
I recall being a bit apprehensive when I first heard that the Raiders had scheduled a game at the prison camp. This was a low-security facility and there were no ax murderers incarcerated there, but still it was a prison.
I remembered seeing these prisoners on work gangs along the highways when I was a child and I’ll never forget the time one broke away while working a backroad and disappeared into the woods. The neighborhood was on edge for several days before the escapee was caught.
No, I wasn’t sure I wanted to play softball at a convict camp, but a game was a game, so I showed up at the prescribed time (we all had to enter the camp together) with my glove in hand.
This venue took a little getting used to, especially since there were three towers with armed guards at various intervals around the field. Needless to say, I had never played softball or baseball before with a man holding a shotgun and looking down at me.
During that summer and several to follow, I discovered that most of the guys on this prison softball team were nice guys. Yes, they had all (presumably) committed some crime, but they were always gentlemen while on the field.
This was an opportunity for these guys to engage in a little friendly competition, a reward for good behavior during the week. It was also a chance for other inmates to sit in the stands behind home plate and watch a game on a Saturday morning. (There were no wives or girlfriends at the camp games for obvious reasons.)
We played this team about half a dozen times that summer and I got to know several of the guys. While coaching third between at-bats, I began talking to the camp’s third baseman, a personable guy in his early 30s from over in the Shenandoah Valley.
I often wondered what he had done to land in jail, but I did not want to embarrass him by asking. I’m sure it was nothing serious.
The last time we played the convict camp that summer, my third baseman friend was all excited because he would be getting out at the end of September. He was unsure what he would do once he was free, but he couldn’t wait to return home.
I remember wishing him good luck and shaking his hand at the end of the game. We both figured we’d never see each other again.
Several times that winter, I wondered how he was making out and whether he had found a job, which is not an easy task for an ex-con. But he seemed like a nice guy, so I figured he was doing OK.
But the next May, when we played the camp team for the first time, there was my buddy back at third base. I asked him what happened and all he said was that he just couldn’t make it on the outside. Sad.
I often wondered about the stories behind the faces of those camp players. Why were they there? What had they done?
Most would serve their time, be released and go on to live productive lives. Others, like the third baseman, would return to prison over and over. Jail was just a way of life for them, possibly a means of security.
That camp is long gone and convicts no longer work the roads with armed guards watching their every move. But when it was there, it had a good softball team.
We had some good games out at that convict camp many years ago.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.