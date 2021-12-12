JOHNSTON: Plenty to be joyful about as 2021 winds down

ALL IN ALL, this has been a pretty good year.
Now that we are only three weeks away from 2022, we can start looking back and while 2021 was far from perfect it wasn’t all that bad.
The stock market has had some dramatic fluctuations but overall the Dow Jones, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have all shown significant gains. Last week, the Dow was climbing back toward 36,000 and was only about 1,000 points from a new record high.
That’s amazing considering that the Dow dropped to 22,000 in the spring of 2020 when America and much of the world was shut down with COVID-19. And it is good news for the millions of Americans who have their retirement futures invested in 401k’s and mutual funds.
The Federal Reserve Board meets this week. Given the appearance and uncertainty of Omicron, it is doubtful that interest rates will rise in the near future.
That’s good for the booming real estate market that just keeps getting hotter. Buyers are able to finance at low rates while sellers are getting top dollar for their properties. This sizzling market won’t last forever, of course, but it is exciting for now.
Gas prices have started going down again. A month ago 87-octane regular gas was as high as $3.30 a gallon but now it has dropped to anywhere from $3.19 to $3.07. That’s good news for commuters and those who drive for a living.
That drop came on the heels of announcement of the Omicron variant when it seemed that the mutation might again shut down commerce for a time. Crude oil prices dropped from $82 a barrel to $68 a barrel within the span of a few days.
Then, too, President Biden released 50 million gallons of gas from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves, which helped.
Where prices will go in 2022 is anyone’s guess but, for now, Americans are seeing some relief at the pump.
The unemployment rate, at about 3.6 percent before the pandemic began, is now back down to 4.2 percent, another significant milestone. Still, employers are begging for help and no one can give a satisfactory explanation as to what happened to all those lost workers.
Restaurants, especially fast-food franchises, are so short of help that many are closing their dining rooms early. It could be, however, that fast food restaurants are discovering that they can make just as much money with the drive-thru only than with the added expense of paying dining room help.
But at least most restaurants were somewhat back to normal, especially during the latter part of this year.
We are learning to live with COVID just as those 100 years ago learned to live with the flu. The unvaccinated are still getting sick and dying from the virus and its mutations, but those fully vaccinated with booster shots are doing well.
Yes, compared to 2020 this has been a very good year. Stadiums are full as sports venues return to normal and workers are back at their jobs. Even those shopping online for Christmas are crowding into stores just because they missed the hustle and bustle of the season last year.
Thousands lined the streets of my town last week for a Christmas parade. Again, people are just thankful that they can get out and that their world is returning to normal.
The truth is that we really don’t have much to complain about as 2021 comes to an end. Our country is not involved in a war, there are no international political crises to speak of and everyone who wants a job can get one.
The Omicron variant doesn’t appear to be as deadly as we feared it might be, and those fully vaccinated will hopefully survive it, as we did with the Delta variant.
Of course, there are those who will sit in their warm houses with plenty of food and complain that our country is in horrible shape. They are wrong. Unless something unforeseen occurs, this nation is heading into 2022 in great shape.
So enjoy the holiday season, and be thankful for the return to normal that we have experienced in 2021.
This is turning out to be a very good year.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County.