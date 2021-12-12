JOHNSTON: Plenty to be joyful about as 2021 winds down

Yes, compared to 2020 this has been a very good year. Stadiums are full as sports venues return to normal and workers are back at their jobs. Even those shopping online for Christmas are crowding into stores just because they missed the hustle and bustle of the season last year.

Thousands lined the streets of my town last week for a Christmas parade. Again, people are just thankful that they can get out and that their world is returning to normal.

The truth is that we really don’t have much to complain about as 2021 comes to an end. Our country is not involved in a war, there are no international political crises to speak of and everyone who wants a job can get one.

The Omicron variant doesn’t appear to be as deadly as we feared it might be, and those fully vaccinated will hopefully survive it, as we did with the Delta variant.

Of course, there are those who will sit in their warm houses with plenty of food and complain that our country is in horrible shape. They are wrong. Unless something unforeseen occurs, this nation is heading into 2022 in great shape.

So enjoy the holiday season, and be thankful for the return to normal that we have experienced in 2021.

This is turning out to be a very good year.

Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com .