JOHNSTON: Right now, Congress needs to focus on more COVID relief

NOW that Congressional Democrats have gotten Donald Trump out of their craw, maybe we can move on to business that might actually benefit the American people.
This week, Congress is scheduled to get to work on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that would provide aid for businesses and put an extra $1,400 in the pockets of most Americans.
Getting this package passed should have taken precedent over beating up on Trump, but Democrats were determined to go after their pound of flesh. Barring a third impeachment this weekend, maybe now legislators can get on to the work at hand.
The magnitude of businesses and individuals affected by COVID-19 and the economic shutdown is almost unprecedented. Virtually everyone has been financially affected in one way or another.
Airlines, restaurants, amusement parks, tour buses, limousine services and hundreds of other businesses have taken huge hits in the past year. Many Americans are still out of work and many of those who have kept their jobs are making far less than they did before the shutdown began.
Even hospitals, which you would think would have been helped by the pandemic, have lost untold millions because for months last spring and summer they were not doing any elective surgeries, which is where they make much of their money.
Been to a doctor lately? Patient visits are down. Some people are afraid they will catch the virus in a doctor’s office and, because of COVID, many doctors have scaled back their schedules.
The long and short of all this is that many individuals and businesses need all the help they can get and they need it now. Congress needs to get cracking. This is important stuff.
To many of us, an extra $1,400 is not going to make much of a difference. To others, it is big money. No, that amount won’t pay a month’s rent for many urban apartment-dwellers, but it is something to help lower income Americans get by.
Many Americans who get the $1,400 will not need it and the argument is that they will just put it in the bank. Some might, but most will spend it on something and that will put dollars back into circulation.
If you don’t need the money, give it to your children or grandchildren. I promise you they will spend it so fast it will make your head swim.
Many restaurants have already failed and others are barely hanging on. Some did outdoor dining last summer, which helped a bit, but a brutal winter in most parts of the country killed that idea. Owners are hurting. Cooks are hurting. Waitresses are hurting.
It has been a long 12 months, but now that more than 30 million Americans have been vaccinated, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel. One more shot of government aid might just get us through this.
Yes, they are likely plenty of crazy expenditures in Biden’s bill (most members of Congress probably haven’t read the whole thing) and the Republicans will surely jump on that. But there are crazy riders on almost every spending bill that has gone through Congress in the past 200 years, so that’s nothing new.
And yes, another $1.9 trillion will raise the national debt to almost $30 trillion, an enormous amount that many will contend that our children will have to pay for.
Congress spent huge amounts two generations ago that our parents and grandparents said we would be paying for. And we are. Still, most of us are still living a pretty comfortable lifestyle, so it will all likely work out.
Some will argue that we should not give taxpayer dollars to big companies, even if it is to keep them afloat. But big companies are more than boards of overpaid directors. They are workers who pay taxes and meet mortgage payments and send their kids to school. Keeping the company afloat keeps the workers afloat.
Maybe now that Democrats have chewed Trump up and spit him out, they will get this bill—or some fashion of it—passed.
Americans, faced with high utility bills during a frigid winter, need help. And we need it now.
Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.