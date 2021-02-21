JOHNSTON: Right now, Congress needs to focus on more COVID relief

Been to a doctor lately? Patient visits are down. Some people are afraid they will catch the virus in a doctor’s office and, because of COVID, many doctors have scaled back their schedules.

The long and short of all this is that many individuals and businesses need all the help they can get and they need it now. Congress needs to get cracking. This is important stuff.

To many of us, an extra $1,400 is not going to make much of a difference. To others, it is big money. No, that amount won’t pay a month’s rent for many urban apartment-dwellers, but it is something to help lower income Americans get by.

Many Americans who get the $1,400 will not need it and the argument is that they will just put it in the bank. Some might, but most will spend it on something and that will put dollars back into circulation.

If you don’t need the money, give it to your children or grandchildren. I promise you they will spend it so fast it will make your head swim.

Many restaurants have already failed and others are barely hanging on. Some did outdoor dining last summer, which helped a bit, but a brutal winter in most parts of the country killed that idea. Owners are hurting. Cooks are hurting. Waitresses are hurting.