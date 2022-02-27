JOHNSTON: Saturday mornings in town once social affairs

THERE WAS a time when Saturday morning was a social occasion.

Every Saturday morning, almost without fail, country people would dress up and go to town.

It was this way in almost every Virginia town, possibly over the whole South. Saturday was the day to go shopping.

It seems curious to us now because we run over to Walmart or Target all the time. Going to town is no big deal. When I was a child, however, it was a very big deal.

Country people might go down to the local general store—if there was one nearby—during the week, but unless there was some kind of an emergency, they only went to Culpeper on Saturday. That was the unwritten rule.

J. J. Newberry’s, which occupied the most prominent corner of Main Street, was the big department store in my town when I was growing up. It was the Walmart of its day, carrying clothes, toys and everything in between.

This variety of goods made Newberry’s the primary destination of most of the women who came to town each Saturday. Wearing their finest non-church dress and adorned in hats (some wearing white gloves), the country women perused Newberry’s aisles, passing the time of day with other ladies who were on similar shopping adventures.

The store was also heaven for kids because it had an extensive toy section and a metal pony that would move in a riding motion if you put in a quarter. Some kids wore their cowboy hats and cap gun holsters to town just to ride this little horse.

Meanwhile, the men, especially during the warmer months, sat on car hoods in front of the store, smoked cigarettes and talked livestock, politics and weather with other farmers on their weekly visits to town. If the weather was cold or rainy, these guys sat in their cars and talked, abandoning the front and back seats only when the womenfolk returned.

Some were dressed in suits and ties while others brought out their best bibbed overalls for their Saturday morning trips.

Parking, of course, was important. Everybody wanted a spot in front of Newberry’s because that’s where the action was. If you had a good parking spot, you would see everybody and, after all, this was a social occasion.

One neighbor of ours would make it a point to get to town by 6 a.m. so that he would be assured of getting the parking space right outside Newberry’s main door. Occasionally someone would beat him to it, but usually he was the first one there. For several hours he would feed the parking meter and talk to everyone who passed by.

By noon the crowds started to disperse. By then the socializing was done and after a quick snack at the drug store, it was on to the grocery store to do the shopping (they called it trading in many mountain localities).

There was usually one final stop at the feed store for a sack of laying mash or a 100-pound bag of hog feed. Here, the men might be prone to again delve into agricultural discussions, but the women would remind them that the groceries would spoil if they didn’t hurry it up.

That’s the way it was on a Saturday when I was a child. It was our weekly trip to town, a time for meeting up with friends and extended family members we didn’t see very often. It was a big social event.

But things changed by the time I was a teenager. Suddenly, stores began staying open until 8 or 9 on Friday nights, something unheard of a decade earlier. Now, all the socializing began to take place on Friday night. Working folks would hurry home from their jobs, change clothes and rush to town to jockey for the best parking spots.

Now, the evening would usually end with a hot dog at Baby Jim’s Snack Bar or dinner at Gayheart’s Restaurant. Women quickly became accustomed to eating out on Friday night, a tradition that lasts to this day. And it was all because the stores started staying open till 9 p.m. instead of closing at 5.

There was another change, too. Now you had to come back to town on Saturday to buy groceries.

Two trips to town in one week? That was scandalous!

The times they were a’changin’.

Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com .