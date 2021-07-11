JOHNSTON: Sharing stories and baseball on summer nights

To this end, Uncle Bill purchased a metal patio set (table and chairs) and placed it under the 150-year-old maple tree in the front yard. He would then run a long extension cord out the window from his first floor bedroom and hook up his old gray breadbox-like radio on the table.

His stepson, who was an electrician, saw the extension cord arrangement and decided he could improve the situation. So he ran an electrical line from the house to the maple tree and installed an outlet box near the base of the trunk. Then all Uncle Bill had to do was plug his radio in the maple tree and he was in business.

There, in the heat of almost every summer night, he would sit shirtless with a glass of cold milk and a sugar cookie (he was a diabetic) and listen to baseball. I would join him whenever possible, but it was a long ride home on my bicycle in the dark, so I probably only made one game a week. The memories of those nights are precious.

Mostly we listened to the Pittsburgh Pirates on either WWVA in Wheeling or KDKA in Pittsburgh (WWVA had a stronger signal). Through the intermittent static of summer storms in the West Virginia mountains (this was AM radio, of course), we listened to Bob Prince, Jim Woods and Paul Long relate the on-field exploits of Roberto Clemente, Bill Mazoroski and Dick Groat.

