JOHNSTON: Signs of spring starting to arrive

THE maples are starting to turn red and the jonquils are starting to bloom. For those who dislike winter, there is hope.

While March is usually a bummer, it does give promise that warmer weather is on the way. After a couple of nasty winter months, that is good news even for snow lovers like me.

But don’t get your hopes up too high. There is likely more chilly weather yet to come. The skunks were late awakening from their winter naps this year, and the Moon of the Polecat didn’t begin until the last two weeks of February.

And I still haven’t seen a groundhog, except that rascal Punxsutawney Phil, who predicted six more weeks of bad weather. Robins did not even reappear until the last week of February. Some years, they are around in late January.

If you live near a creek of a pond, you may soon be able to hear “peeper” frogs calling on warm evenings. That’s a sure sign that spring has sprung. We should also be seeing forsythia blooms anytime now.

For the most part, we just went through a pretty average winter. Yes, it seemed cold, but that’s because the past several winters have been abnormally warm. We had no low temperature below 11 degrees (at least at my house) and we had 10-15 inches of snow (depending on where you live), which is about average. The daily highs this winter were around 45 degrees, which again is about our historical average.

If you are a skier, you know that there was plenty of cold air that allowed ski resorts to make snow. If you are a tennis player or a golfer, however, it was not a good winter. I played golf all winter the past two years but only got out once in January and twice in February. On two of those occasions I played on a muddy half-frozen course.

At this time of year I think of gardening. Last week, I bought all my early seeds, and if I had one more 70-degree day after Wednesday’s warmth, I could have worked the ground. But alas, it didn’t happen, so I continue to wait. Maybe by the end of this week I’ll have my early crops—peas, potatoes, beets, kale and onions—in then ground.

One thing missing this spring is baseball. With the Major League lockout, there is still no spring training in Florida or Arizona. That’s not good.

This is the breeding season for most wild creatures. If you see a rabbit hanging around your yard, she may have a nest somewhere close. Rabbits, in case you didn’t know it, dig holes in the ground where the female deposits her young and covers them up with grass. You can walk right over a nest and never know it.

The female will come several times a day to allow the babies to nurse and then cover them again. In three weeks or so the little rabbits are out on their own.

This is also the denning season for coyotes and some pups have likely already been born. It takes a lot of meat to feed half a dozen hungry coyote pups so mothers will sometimes kill cats and small dogs when wild game is scarce. Be careful with your pets at this time of the year.

Deer seem to have come through the winter in fine shape. They are sleek and fat and still wandering around in groups. It will be late April before those groups break up and the doe start having fawns.

Spring is a time of rebirth. The animals are producing a new generation and the trees are coming alive again, producing new foliage and, of course, pollen for all us hay-fever sufferers. I’m already sneezing.

We’re all still complaining that it is too cold and too wet, but in three months or so we’ll be complaining that it is too hot and dry. That’s life.

I just want some warm weather so I can get out of these long pants and into some shorts. And I want to get back into the garden and onto the golf course.

The next warm evening, I’ll go out on the back deck and listen for the young frogs in the creek down below the barn.

That’s a sure sign of spring.

Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com .