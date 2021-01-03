JOHNSTON: Some final thoughts on a horrible year

I want my turkey and dressing!

On my way to my daughter’s house, I pulled up at a stoplight and wanted to turn right on red. But I had to just sit there because the guy in the left lane had pulled way past the white stop stripe on the highway.

I’ve fussed about this before. That stripe is put where it is for a purpose. If you pull past that stripe, the cars in the right lane cannot see what is coming from the left and cannot make a safe right turn on red.

Make a New Year’s resolution right now. “I will not pull past the white stripe if I am in the left lane at a stoplight!”

As I tell my children, “Ya got to think!”

Back to COVID-19. We held an end-of-year memorial service at my church two weeks ago and paid our respects to the 19 members of the congregation who died this year.

Almost all of them were elderly and some were in poor health prior to their death. But you know what? Not one of those people died from the virus. Cancer and heart disease were the major causes of death.

If we can come up with a vaccine in eight months to stop people from dying from COVID-19, why can’t we come up with a vaccine to stop cancer and heart disease?