JOHNSTON: Spring in Virginia means more loads of laundry

THIS IS THE time of year when I change clothes about a half dozen times a day.

I get up in the morning and it is chilly, so I put on blue jeans and a sweatshirt. By lunchtime, the spring sun has usually warmed everything up, so I change into shorts and a short-sleeve shirt.

If I go work in the garden for an hour or so, I dig out some old shorts and a ragged shirt. I’m cleaning up an old fence row, so if I work on that I have to change into old jeans and a long-sleeve shirt so the briars don’t tear me up.

If there’s time for nine holes of golf, it is back into the nice shorts or more stylish pants. When the sun goes down and the March chill sets in, it is back to blue jeans and a sweatshirt.

That’s spring in Virginia. The weather sometimes changes hourly and you have to adjust your clothes accordingly. Living in the country doesn’t help, either.

But I would have it no other way, even though the weather does put a strain on the old washing machine.

A CLASS ACT

You have to tip your hat to Dolly Parton, who earlier this week politely removed her name from consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Dolly is anything but a rocker and I, like many other people, was surprised when her name was proposed for the Hall. Dolly is country through and through and the closest she ever came to Rock was with her crossover hit “Here You Come Again,” which is one of my favorites. “I Will Always Love You” also made it onto the pop charts, both as a hit by Dolly and a mega-hit by Whitney Houston.

Then there was the “Islands in the Stream” duet with Kenny Rogers that actually had somewhat of a rock beat and “Nine to Five” from the movie of the same name. Neither was rock, however, just country crossovers.

“Miss Dolly” has proven she can handle the pop charts, but no matter what she sings, it will always have that country flavor to it.

Dolly Parton is country through and through, and the woman is a class act!

ACC SURPRISES

All season long the critics dismissed the Atlantic Coast Conference as a weak basketball league.

Well, lo and behold, it appears that three of the Sweet 16 teams just happen to be ACC schools.

Duke and North Carolina always seem to be in the Sweet 16, and this year they are joined by Miami, coached by former George Mason mentor Jim Larranaga, who took the Patriots to the Final Four in 2006.

Miami may be somewhat of a surprise this postseason, but Carolina and Duke are there because they are solid programs. The cream always seems to rise to the top.

The real surprise of this year’s tournament so far has been St. Peter’s, which is now knocking on the Pearly Gates of the Elite 8 with its eyes on the heaven of the Final Four. Could St. Peter’s be another George Mason? The Jersey City school looks good so far.

What should be a great weekend of college basketball begins tonight and continues through Sunday. Gonzaga is still the favorite to win the national title, but the Zags have had their hands full so far. As many experts predicted earlier this season, this is a wide open tournament and no team is that much better than any other.

LIFE WITHOUT A LANDLINE

I was thinking the other day how glad I am that I got rid of my landline phone.

No longer do I have to jump up and run to answer what most of the time turned out to be a robocall. Suddenly, no one really cares that my car warranty has expired.

Now if I could just get rid of those crazy far-right Republican emails on my computer and cellphone.

Oh, well!

Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com .