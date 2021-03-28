JOHNSTON: Spring is an overrated season

THE OTHER day at lunch, several of us were discussing our favorite times of the year.

Had it not been for me, spring would have been the unanimous choice. My vote went to fall.

My friends all had romantic notions of spring. The flowers come up. Love is in the air. The days get longer and warmer. Baseball season starts.

My argument was that there is nothing romantic about spring, that it is merely a less intense extension of winter dominated by rain and mud. I’ll take any of the other three seasons over spring.

Hot-weather lovers talk fondly about heading to the beach and wiggling their toes in wet sand. They can’t wait to lie in the shade of an umbrella, wade into the warm water and listen to the waves crashing on a warm night.

Given all that, you would almost bet that summer would be their favorite season, but no. Most will still say that they prefer spring.

I’ve got friends who seemingly live for that paralyzing blizzard that hits our area about once every generation.

They want to see the snowflakes fall so they can pull out their sleds and skis and play. They want to sit by a warm fire and drink hot chocolate or cuddle up under a blanket on a cold winter’s night.