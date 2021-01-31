JOHNSTON: Super Bowl matchup proves the value of a top QB

HOW valuable is a top-notch quarterback?
Just ask the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the New England Patriots.
How valuable is Tom Brady?
Just ask the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the New England Patriots.
New England, one of the best football teams in the AFC over the past two decades with Brady calling signals, let the premier quarterback get away last summer.
How did the perennial AFC East powerhouse spend this season’s playoffs? Watching the games on TV.
Tampa Bay, on the other hand, agreed to terms with Brady and the team is now in the Super Bowl. Just a coincidence? I don’t think so.
For three years, many of the talking heads on the sports radio have been predicting that Tom Brady was about washed up, that he was losing it. They said it was time he left the football field for a rocking chair on the front porch.
Anybody remember the Peyton Manning saga? In summer 2012, he was a free agent who had been hurt for part of the 2011 season. The Indianapolis Colts let him go. The Colts decided it was time to move on with a younger quarterback.
Broncos general manager John Elway wanted Manning and brought him to Denver. The Broncos were in the playoffs every year under Manning and won a Super Bowl. The Colts became also-rans.
I became a Broncos fan because of Payton Manning. I became a New England fan because of Tom Brady. I now enjoy watching the Buccaneers because of the team’s quarterback.
It is that one star that draws in the fans. In years past, the Cleveland Browns were one of the NFL’s most popular teams because of running back Jim Brown. The New York Giants had Frank Gifford. Buffalo had O.J. Simpson.
But usually it is the quarterback that garners most of the attention. Johnny Unitas became a household name with the Baltimore Colts in the 1960s. Terry Bradshaw was the big name for the Steelers in the 1970s. Joe Montana would make San Francisco a favorite of even East Coasters and John Elway brought Denver to the forefront before Manning arrived.
These days, with Brady and New Orleans’ Drew Brees close to ending Hall-of-Fame careers (Brees may have played his last game), the mantle of the NFL’s “special” quarterback is about to shift to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who is indeed fun to watch.
But right now, even the extremely talented Mahomes is overshadowed by the legend of Tom Brady, the ageless one who always seems to have a miracle in his pocket.
The Mahomes–Brady Super Bowl should be a good one, the young gun against the legend. If Mahomes stays healthy, he may well eclipse Brady’s NFL stats, but two weeks from now, he will play in the legend’s shadow.
There will, of course, be those who will pull for the Chiefs not because they like Kansas City and Mahomes, but because they hate Brady. For all those who loved Brady because he was good and a bit brash while in New England, there were just as many people around the country who disliked him for the same reasons. There will be a lot of boos in living rooms next week.
Who is going to win? From my perspective, the teams are pretty even, but I think Brady may have one more rabbit to pull out of his hat.
COVID-19, however, may play a big part in this Super Bowl. The outcome may depend on who tests positive in the days before the game and won’t be allowed to play.
Let’s hope it is neither Mahomes nor Brady. They are the drawing cards. They are the two players that will carry the TV ratings.
If the Bucs win, will Brady hang up his cleats as Manning did when the Broncos captured the NFL’s most prestigious title?
He might. Then again, he might play forever just to aggravate his critics.
One thing is certain. You can bet they will check the air pressure in the footballs after every quarter.
Hope it’s a good game.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.