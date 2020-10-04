JOHNSTON: Take time to take in sights, tastes of fall

Much has been made of the fact that there will be a full moon on Halloween, but actually the moon becomes full Oct. 27, which means the moon will be waning on Halloween night. Still, it will be full enough to catch a glimpse of a witch riding across the sky on her broomstick.

One of the best things about this cool weather is that the grass in my yard has slowed its growth. For six weeks, beginning about Aug. 1, I was mowing twice a week, and I despise mowing grass.

Some would contend that mowing grass is better than shoveling snow, but I disagree. You just leave snow there long enough and it eventually melts. You leave grass alone and it turns into a jungle.

Speaking of grass, some farmers are still making hay. In mid-July when it was dry, everyone was wondering if there would even be a second cutting of hay. Now, with all the rain, some fields are ready for a third cutting. With shorter days and heavy dews, however, it takes a long time for cut hay to dry this time of year.

It is hard to believe, but we are only a month away from Halloween, eight weeks away from Thanksgiving and 12 weeks away from Christmas. This year, thankfully for most, is rapidly coming to a close.