JOHNSTON: The politically correct way to eat a watermelon

LET’S discuss watermelon.
When you come right down to it, I suppose this piece could be considered political because I see so many people eating watermelon in a politically incorrect manner. And the world is all about political correctness in this day and time.
I have a friend, for example, who cuts a neat slice of watermelon and then divides that into cute little chunks (with the seeds removed) that she puts neatly into a bowl. One by one, she eats them with a fork.
Talk about boring! Watermelon was not made to be cut into neat little chunks. By nature, watermelon is messy and that’s the way you should eat it. If there is not juice running down your chin, you’re not really enjoying your watermelon.
As for neatly slicing a watermelon, well, that may be alright for high society, but we country boys are not so dainty. Besides, a small slice of watermelon never got the job done for me.
Most of the time, I cut a watermelon in half, putting one half in the refrigerator while eating the other. If it is a big 20-pound Charleston Gray, I might quarter the melon, but I almost never sit down to less than that.
When I was growing up, my grandmother raised so many watermelons that many just went to waste in the patch. Sometimes my cousin and I would get a big old melon, cut it in half and eat just the part with no seeds. The rest we’d throw over to the hogs or let the chickens peck in it. Hogs and chickens love watermelon.
Not all the excess melon went into the hog trough, however. The old people would sometimes make pickle or preserves from the watermelon rind. Both were delicious.
But back to eating watermelon. I use a knife to slice off hunks of melon. That’s the most efficient way I have found to eat a melon after it is cut into halves or quarters. Eating a half is usually the best way for me because I can use the melon as a bowl to collect the juice that inevitably drips down as well as the seeds that fall.
When we were kids, if we ate a big old slice of watermelon out in the yard, we just spit the seeds in every direction. Sometimes a “volunteer” watermelon plant would come up the next spring in a flower bed where we had spit a seed.
I was trying to remember at what age it was proper for a young man to stop spitting seeds and the best I could figure it would be about 15. At 14, you might still try to impress a girl by spitting seeds long distances, but by 15, you began to realize that seed-spitting really didn’t win a fair lady.
“Shooting” seeds was always fun, too. Watermelon seeds are slippery and if you put one between your thumb and first finger and squeeze, you can make it fly. Many boys took great pride in their shooting ability and some could make a seed travel four or five feet.
You could also save the seeds and take them to school. Just wet them a little and you could pop a kid three or four desks away. Of course, you can’t do that with virtual school. The best you could do would be to hit the camera.
How do you tell if a watermelon is ripe? Some people thump it and say that it is ripe if you get a dull thud. That just means that it is big. Small melons make a higher pitched sound, but they may be ripe.
Others claim that if the underbelly is yellow the melon is ripe. Yellow just means that part of the melon has been resting on the ground and did not get sun.
I’ve never been able to tell whether a watermelon in a store is ripe. On the vine, there is a little curled projection near the stem and if that is dead the melon is ripe. Never fails.
At what temperature does a watermelon taste best? That’s easy. The temperature of the water in the spring. Old-timers would pick a melon in the morning and submerge it in the water in the spring or springhouse till lunch or supper. The temperature of that spring water, about 50 degrees, made the melon perfect, they claimed.
Salt on a watermelon? Some people like salty melon, but not me. On a cantaloupe? Yes. On a watermelon? No.
And when I eat watermelon, I want a cloth towel nearby, not a paper towel or a napkin. If a paper towel will do the job, you’re not eating the watermelon country style or properly enjoying it. Eating watermelon in a what some think is a politically correct manner is no fun at all.
So dig in and let that juice drain down your chin. And be prepared to make several trips to the bathroom during the night.
Both the melon and the trips to the bathroom are good for your health.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.