JOHNSTON: The politically correct way to eat a watermelon

Not all the excess melon went into the hog trough, however. The old people would sometimes make pickle or preserves from the watermelon rind. Both were delicious.

But back to eating watermelon. I use a knife to slice off hunks of melon. That’s the most efficient way I have found to eat a melon after it is cut into halves or quarters. Eating a half is usually the best way for me because I can use the melon as a bowl to collect the juice that inevitably drips down as well as the seeds that fall.

When we were kids, if we ate a big old slice of watermelon out in the yard, we just spit the seeds in every direction. Sometimes a “volunteer” watermelon plant would come up the next spring in a flower bed where we had spit a seed.

I was trying to remember at what age it was proper for a young man to stop spitting seeds and the best I could figure it would be about 15. At 14, you might still try to impress a girl by spitting seeds long distances, but by 15, you began to realize that seed-spitting really didn’t win a fair lady.

“Shooting” seeds was always fun, too. Watermelon seeds are slippery and if you put one between your thumb and first finger and squeeze, you can make it fly. Many boys took great pride in their shooting ability and some could make a seed travel four or five feet.