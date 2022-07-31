JOHNSTON: The strange twists and turns of life, and death

THE OTHER WEEK, a friend and I came to the conclusion that if we played our cards right, we could be at a funeral or a memorial service from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday.

We were not trying to be funny or disrespectful. We were just putting life in perspective.

Six of our friends and acquaintances died during the span of a single week, and four of them would be buried or memorialized at staggered times on Saturday. Barring car trouble, we could have made all the services. It was a sad commentary on life and death.

That week was almost as bad as that two-month period during the height of the COVID outbreak, when 20 people I knew well died. None of this month’s deaths were from COVID. Most were from old age, and all the departed had lived full lives. It was simply their time to go.

Still, it is sad to see those who were part of your life in one way or another slip away. But then, death is part of life and, as my Indian ancestors said, “Only the rocks live forever.”

In death, all were perfect people. In life, they were not. Some could be real S.O.B.s when they wanted, and made no pretense about it. I waged battle with a couple of those who died last week ,but we ended the war as friends and held each other in respect when the fighting was done.

The bad, as well as the good, define who we are. None of us are perfect, no matter what the eulogists declare at funerals. We must take people for who they are, acknowledging their merits, accepting their faults and hoping they do the same for us.

All my friends who died last week made significant contributions to their community. They worked hard and were good people. They helped when help was needed and they “raised hell” when that was called for.

The greatest compliment the old country people could bestow on one of their peers was that “he was an accommodating man (or woman).” It meant that person would be there with a pitchfork when your hay needed to be made and you were sick. All my friends who died last week fit that description.

I had an older friend tell me the other day that he had lost so many of his acquaintances that he really didn’t know who was dead and who was still alive, especially those from his childhood who had moved away.

He jokingly added that he looked at the newspaper every morning to make sure his name wasn’t in the obituaries.

It’s tough to lose friends, but you can only grieve so much for those who lived full lives. They had their times of fun and sadness and successes as well as failures. They loved, cried, raised families and worked hard to make a living just as we all do.

And they grieved for lost loved ones just as their families grieve for them. It is all part of the circle of life, an acknowledgement of our inevitable mortality.

I’ll miss those who died last week, their good points as well as their bad. I’ll miss the pleasant conversations, as well as the sometimes-bitter arguments.

None were saints, but they were good people.

It is sad to see them go, but it should be comforting to their families to know that all enjoyed life. That’s what it is all about.

One final death story before I go.

Some weeks ago, I did a column on the dangers of thunderstorms and a reader sent me this story.

He said that back in the early 1900s, an engaged couple near Philadelphia went for a walk in the country and when a storm approached they sought cover under a tree. Sadly, lightning hit the tree and killed the woman.

The young man eventually fell in love with another woman and married. That woman was the reader’s grandmother.

He said the oft-told family story of the lightning strike likely had an impact on his mother, who was always afraid of storms.

It was sad for his grandfather’s first fiancée, but had it not been for that lightning bolt “I would not be here,” the reader, Patrick Fell, said.

Life, as well as death, can take strange twists and turns.