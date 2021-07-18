JOHNSTON: There was life before air-conditioned homes

Believe it or not, there was a time before air conditioning.
I was thinking the other day about how we would sit around in my Aunt Dora’s store on a 95-degree afternoon and endure the summer heat.
Nope, no air conditioning. The only air that moved came from the cardboard fan my aunt moved back and forth in front of her face or the occasional breeze that wandered in the front screen door and out through the screen in the window at the back of the room.
Days like that were so oppressive that you didn’t want to move for fear of breaking out in a sweat.
I don’t recall my aunt ever having an electric fan. She just used a flattened cigarette carton as an improvised fan to cool off as best she could.
A shade tree at the back of the store helped keep the room cool on hot mornings, but the western sun poured through the front screen door as the afternoon progressed.
That old store could really get hot. Nothing but plaster over lathes and a clapboard exterior protected against the heat in the summer and the cold in the winter. There was no insulation between the two.
It was the same for the house where I grew up and all the houses in the neighborhood. Almost all had been built around the turn of the 20th century, long before insulation was thought of in rural America.
Our house, for example, had logs for floor joists, which did allow a bit of cool from the earth underneath to at least keep the floors at a moderate temperature.
The second floor, however, where my bedroom was, was a pressure cooker on hot summer nights. The red tin roof above gathered the sun’s rays each afternoon and held the heat almost until the morning light.
But the air outside was cool, relatively speaking, and some nights were so miserable that I took a blanket and a pillow and crawled out my window to sleep between the seams of the tin porch roof. In retrospect, it is a wonder that I didn’t roll off in my sleep, but I never did.
We lived within 60 feet of a paved road, so I always woke up and climbed back into my bed before the sun rose and the morning traffic began to pass out front. Besides, by about 3 or 4 in the morning, the air was getting cool and the inside of the house was at least bearable.
We never closed the wooden front or back doors in the heat of the summer. Only a screen door, hooked on an eye screw, kept out the creatures of the night.
It was the same with most homes. It was just too hot inside to close the wooden door. Some air could circulate between the screen door and the open windows and even the smallest breeze provided a bit of welcome relief.
Screen doors were forever getting holes poked in them, especially in homes with children. You could go down to the hardware store and get a new screen (cut to fit) or you could repair the hole with a needle and thread. Just pull that torn piece tight and sew it back in place as a surgeon might do with a wound.
Black thread seemed to be favored by most. Occasionally a screen door would be repaired with white thread, but more often than not, black thread was used. If you wanted to be really fashionable, you could go down to the notions store and get gray thread to match the color of the screen, but that would have been a lot of trouble. Black thread was just fine for most.
If you didn’t repair the screen, the flies would get in through even the tiniest holes. These pests came in often enough in homes with children (“You kids quit running in and out of the house! You’re letting the flies in!”) so you didn’t want to provide any extra avenues of entry.
Everyone kept a flyswatter handy all summer—for more reasons than one if you had children. Ever wonder if flies think humans are really slow creatures? You swat at a fly as fast as you can and he’s usually gone long before the flap of destruction arrives. Flies have really quick reactions.
My grandmother also bought those sticky coils that hung from the ceiling. Flies were attracted to whatever was in that sticky stuff and when they landed, they were trapped. Some country homes had them hanging in every room and on the porches.
Central air conditioning changed things. Now everyone keeps all doors closed to make sure the cool doesn’t escape. With no avenue of entry, flies are few and far between. And I haven’t seen a screen door that has been sewn up with needle and thread in at least 30 years.
Now when it gets hot, we just lower the thermostat. And some think they will die walking from the house to the car on a 90-degree afternoon.
Times have changed.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.