JOHNSTON: There was life before air-conditioned homes

Screen doors were forever getting holes poked in them, especially in homes with children. You could go down to the hardware store and get a new screen (cut to fit) or you could repair the hole with a needle and thread. Just pull that torn piece tight and sew it back in place as a surgeon might do with a wound.

Black thread seemed to be favored by most. Occasionally a screen door would be repaired with white thread, but more often than not, black thread was used. If you wanted to be really fashionable, you could go down to the notions store and get gray thread to match the color of the screen, but that would have been a lot of trouble. Black thread was just fine for most.

If you didn’t repair the screen, the flies would get in through even the tiniest holes. These pests came in often enough in homes with children (“You kids quit running in and out of the house! You’re letting the flies in!”) so you didn’t want to provide any extra avenues of entry.

Everyone kept a flyswatter handy all summer—for more reasons than one if you had children. Ever wonder if flies think humans are really slow creatures? You swat at a fly as fast as you can and he’s usually gone long before the flap of destruction arrives. Flies have really quick reactions.