JOHNSTON: This old country boy is taking a pass on the pool

AH, the hot summertime.

Time to go down to the creek and jump in or head out to that pool in the backyard.

Yep, many people these days have pools right out back and that number is growing. Everybody wants a pool—except me.

First of all, I can’t swim so a pool would be of no earthly use to this old country boy. Second, everybody I know who has a pool has a horror story to tell.

In fact, some say that pools are like racehorses and boats—your two best days are the one where you get them and the one where you get rid of them.

My daughter (whose name I won’t mention so she can’t google this column and give me a hard time) and her husband decided to get an aboveground pool. Actually, it was my daughter’s idea and, as a wife will often do, she kept harping on the deal until my son-in-law came around.

They checked prices and then looked for someone who could install a pool. Most of those contacted, however, said they were still behind from 2020 and had no idea when they could get to it. COVID, of course, was the reason.

If you will recall, everyone was homebound in the summer of 2020 because of the virus, and few were able to take their planned vacations. Well, if they couldn’t get to the beach, they would let the beach come to them. So, they took their vacation money and invested in a pool.

Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Congress assisted in the pool boom by sending out big COVID checks (a family of five might get $15,000). Hey! Why not use that money to build a pool?

Now pool builders—whether above ground or in-ground—are way behind and my daughter could not get one to commit for at least eight months. So, my son-in-law, who is talented in many areas, decided he could put the pool in himself.

First, the family had to bring in a guy with a Bobcat to level the land. The cost of the pool is now going up. That done and other preparations completed, they get the pool and set it up.

They checked on inspections and the county told them it would be at least three weeks before inspectors could come out. Apparently, all the poor people in America who are complaining about high gas prices and high interest rates are building pools and houses with such fervor that the building department can’t keep up.

For one day the pool looked really nice. Unfortunately, the next day a big thunderstorm hit and with no water to support the frame, 60 mph winds caused the sides to collapse. Back to square one.

They figured the cost of filling it and decided it was cheaper to use city water than pay a tanker to bring some in. But when it was full, they discovered that, despite all their careful measurements, the water was four inches lower on one side than the other. So, they drained the pool to get the level right.

Now they must fill it again on city water (nobody in the neighborhood was probably able to take a bath for three days) and the inspector is still three weeks away. Meanwhile, electricians are so busy that my son-in-law can’t find anyone to come set up the pump and filters.

The family has at least two trips planned in the meantime, one a week at the beach. By the time they get the pool open it will be time to close it down—or ice skate on it.

Pools, at least from my point of view, are a pain in the butt. One friend finds a hole in her liner about once a year and another, with an in-ground pool, has had it flooded twice by torrential rains.

And everybody is worrying their heads off about the pH of the water and spending a fortune on chemicals.

Hey! Just let me go down to the creek and jump in. As long as I stay above where the cows are drinking, I know the water is relatively clean. I do not need the worry of a pool in my backyard.

Of course, it would be nice to have a reservoir to pump water down to the tater patch during dry spells.

But the chemicals might turn the red potatoes white.

Nope, I’ll hang with taking my bath in the creek.