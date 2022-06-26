JOHNSTON: This summer, lawn maintenance is an expensive, constant chore

THIS would have been the summer for a good drought.

Why? The price of gas! Every time I fill up my 5-gallon container, it is almost $25! That’s a high price to pay for beauty.

To add insult to injury, the rains keep coming and making the grass grow even more. Now we’ve got heat and the green just gets greener. That’s fine for my garden, but it’s costing me money to keep my lawn looking respectable.

In a dry year, I could get by mowing every two weeks or so, but so far this summer that grass is ready to cut every week, sometimes twice a week.

And you know how I feel about mowing grass; I despise it. You can’t eat the clippings and you can’t sell them. They don’t even make good mulch. Cutting the lawn is just a waste of time and energy. And this year, with gas about $5 a gallon, it is costing big bucks.

The old mountain people had the right idea. Their front yards were about the size if my living room, and had no grass. They were bare dirt. The mountain folks didn’t mow their yards, they swept them with a broom. That seems like a much more sensible idea to me.

Big lawns are a relatively new idea anyway. The old people weren’t going to waste valuable space on grass just for looks. They were practical. Grass was needed for cows and other farm animals.

Besides, the reel lawn mower wasn’t invented until 1830 and didn’t become popular until late in the 19th century. And if you ever pushed one—I have—your desire for a big lawn will go out the window in a hurry. Push, back up and then push again. Those reels turn by manpower.

Motorized mowers didn’t come into being until about 1900 and were not popular until after World War II.

Before mowers were invented, sheep and goats kept lawns clean, and if gas prices continue to rise, we might have to go back to that four-legged method. After all, that’s a more practical idea. Fatten the sheep on lawn grass and eat the sheep in the winter. Now that makes sense!

Speaking of grass, hay fever sufferers are finding out that this is the summer from hell. The frequent rains (I had measurable precipitation at my house 18 out of 31 days in May) have made every growing plant bloom to high heaven.

The wet weather has also increased the amount of mold spores in the air. Since mid-April, I have sneezed my head off, and my sinuses are as clogged as a grease-filled drain.

Those of us with allergy problems would also welcome a good drought.

With the tropical Atlantic becoming active, it could be a very wet summer and fall here on the East Coast. Yep, more rain to make the grass grow and inflame my sinuses!

Did you hear about the flooding in Yellowstone National Park last week? Several inches fell, flooding streams and ripping out roads. Yellowstone remains closed while repairs are made.

Remember how last summer’s rains produced a great mast crop last fall? There were tons of acorns, hickory nuts and walnuts and the result is an explosion of squirrels this spring. Those little boogers are everywhere, and some have their eyes on my tomato patch. I hope they know how much I love squirrel soup.

And deer? I travel the roads quite a bit at night and around midnight, deer are on the highways everywhere. One night, I encountered 28 in one 15-mile stretch. If you’re out late, you should really be careful and drive slowly enough to be able to stop when eyes flash into your headlights, especially on back roads.

Gotta go. I’d write more, but I’ve got to get out there and mow that dang grass!

We need a drought. Not a big drought, mind you, but maybe a little one, at least one to keep the grass at bay until gas prices go down.

And get my clogged sinuses open up again.

Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com .