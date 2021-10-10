JOHNSTON: Thoughts on masks, real estate and social media

We also have Mother’s Day, Father’s Day (which comes after Mother’s Day although F comes before M in the alphabet. Can you say sexism?), Cousins Day, Grandparents Day and Siblings Day.

What, no days for aunts and uncles and in-laws once removed? How can that be? We have a day for everything else. In this crazy politically correct world everybody has to have his or her own special day. If we left somebody out, that person might wind up with hurt feelings. Sob, sob.

Why, there might even be a Cats Day or a Polecats Day.

But dogs get the last laugh over humans and other animals. All these other celebrations are one day long. Dog Days last for five weeks.

Put that in your pipe and smoke it! (Mercy, I was politically incorrect again!)

Have you heard about the most recent teenage rage on the social media site TikTok? There is a challenge for students to destroy school restrooms and there have been area reports of kids doing just that.

How do school systems combat this problem? They can’t keep teachers or custodians in the restrooms all day long and if they use video monitors they will get sued for invasion of privacy.