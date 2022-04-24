JOHNSTON: Time for 'turn-out' and hunting morel mushrooms

THERE are a couple of significant spring events that should be taking place right about now, especially if you live in the country.

First, this is the time to “turn out.” Most city folks won’t have a clue what that means, but farmers will. This is the time when, under normal conditions, you stop feeding hay to cattle and turn them out on grass.

Yes, most cattle start eating grass as soon as the first green shoots pop out of the ground, but there is not enough early grass to sustain grazing animals until about April 15.

Then, too, there is the old saying that “there is no strength in early grass” which, simply put, means that the first grass cannot provide enough nutrients to keep stock healthy. This leads to diarrhea or “scours” and weakens cows. So, until about April 15 or 20, farmers continue to supplement new grass with hay.

Back in the days when almost every household had a milk cow, these animals would start eating the first greenery that emerged from that ground. Usually that was wild onions and, for about a month, that’s what the milk tasted like—onions.

Even if you didn’t like the taste of onions, you didn’t throw the milk away because that’s all you had. And if you bought milk from a neighbor, it had the same taste. So, you just got used to the onion taste and drank it.

In anticipation of wild onion milk, however, wise families would make an extra supply of butter in late February so it wouldn’t have an onion taste, too.

Sometimes the onion taste could be avoided if you burned your pasture in late February or early March. Pasture burning was an annual ritual of many subsistence farmers, especially those who could not afford lime or fertilizer.

Burning not only did away with weeds and noxious grasses but the alkalinity of the ashes helped the soil. Many agriculturists poo-pooed this idea in the 1950s and 60s, but since it has been proven that cattle pastured on burned pastures gain more weight faster. If snow was “the poor man’s fertilizer” then pasture burning was the poor man’s lime.

Manure, of course, also helped fertilize the soil.

So, for all you folks with cows, Poor Donnie’s Almanack says it is time to “turn out.”

The second important thing that usually happens about now is the emergence or morels, those little Christmas tree-like mushrooms that mountain folk love.

Morels, also called “miracles” or most commonly “merkels,” usually start popping up through the ground about the third week in April after a good rain and a warm spell such as we had last week.

These mushrooms are delicious fried with gravy and some claim they taste like chicken.

You should know exactly what they look like before you start hunting morels because some mushrooms are poisonous (legal disclaimer and common sense).

Morels often come and go within the span of a week or 10 days. Conditions have to be just right—warm and moist—for them to appear.

They grow mostly in hardwood forests where they use old leaves as nutrients. The best area to hunt morels is in a stand of poplars on an elevated—but not too steep—ridge. The old folks always said that the best time to look for them was when the poplars and redbuds are blooming, usually about the second or third week in April, depending on the temperature, of course.

The Shenandoah National Park is a great place to hunt morels and, yes, it is legal. Morels, blackberries, raspberries and walnuts are fair game in the park. Find a ridge with poplars and start searching. Let me warn you, however, that morels are hard to spot because their brown color blends in perfectly with the old leaves. It takes a trained eye to be a good “merkel” hunter.

There are several legends that are associated with morels, the most common being that their emergence provided food and saved a starving mountain family back in the early 1800s. Thus, morels became “miracles” or the miracle food that saved lives.

One final note: Easter was late this year, but in 2038 it will not be celebrated until April 25, the latest Easter of the 21st century. But if you miss that one, you’ll have another shot on April 25, 2190.

Turn out your cows and go morel hunting!

Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com .