JOHNSTON: Tuning into memories

Carter’s Little Liver Pills were available for anyone who had a little liver. Salves for all sorts of maladies could be purchased. Check, money order or COD. WCKY. Cincinnati 1, Ohio.

One year, the station offered a tablecloth with a gigantic picture of the Last Supper on it. Stith ordered two, one for his sister, still glued to Richmond society, and the other for his niece, who had moved up even higher in society and was married to a vice president of the Southern Railroad.

Both would have seen the tablecloths as being tacky and they would never have made it into the formal dining rooms of women whose meals were cooked by servants. But the old man’s intentions were good.

The baby chicks, the liver pills and the Last Supper tablecloth are still clearly imbedded in a back corner of my brain, but what I remember most about WCKY’s commercials were the harmonica lessons offered by Wayne Raney.

Raney grew up in Arkansas and became proficient on the harmonica. At 13, he reportedly moved, presumably alone, to a border town in Mexico to play on a radio station down there.