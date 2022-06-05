JOHNSTON: Want to get ahead, grads? Go where things happen

ANOTHER graduating class complete with speeches about “following your dreams.”

That’s great, but the truth is that few of us ever achieve our high school dreams. Still, we all walk across that stage believing that one day we will.

It is fine to pursue your dreams, but sometimes you have to know when to back off, especially if your dreams are too lofty or you expect to achieve them too quickly.

Life is tough, and most of the rich and famous people that you aspire to emulate paid a big price for their wealth and fame. They worked hard to get where they are. Success seldom happens overnight.

And most were lucky. You can be talented and work hard but still not make it to the top. Most of those at the top caught a break somewhere along the line. Maybe they happened to meet the right person at the right time, or happened to be at the right place at the right time. Whichever, they probably got lucky at one time or another.

Most of the successful people in this world stuck with their dreams. My father was, for a time, a studio musician in Nashville. He always said that the ones who made it big were not necessarily the most talented but those who refused to quit.

This brings up another key to success: You have to be where the action is. If you want to get into the motion-picture business, you have to go to Hollywood. You won’t be “discovered” hereabouts.

You can’t get on the Broadway stage living in King George, and you’re not going to make it big in Nashville if you stay in Culpeper. I have seen many talented people sit in small towns and wait for Hollywood, New York or Nashville to send a limousine to pick them up. It doesn’t work that way.

It is the same for any profession. If you want to make it big in the computer business, then Silicon Valley is the place to be. If you want to catch a break, then you have to be where the breaks are. That’s just the way it is.

Most people are not willing to make the sacrifice, to leave family and friends and move into a cutthroat world where all your peers are seeking the same thing you are and will do almost anything to achieve success.

If you want to get to the top in any field you must sacrifice (unless your daddy owns the company) and perseverance (talent, of course) is usually the key. Still, there is a point where you may have to back away from your dreams, or at least tone them down.

Very few of us ever achieve our greatest goals, at least those we had when we came out of high school. Most of those dreams are just too big. Sometimes, we have to accept smaller dreams because if we don’t we live a miserable life and die of a heart attack worrying about achieving the unachievable.

Sometimes, life sidetracks our dreams. We get married, have children and we put our dreams on hold. That often leads to other more manageable dreams. Raising a family, after all, is pretty important.

If you dream big, you’d better be ready to sacrifice to achieve your goals. Remember, too, that very few ultra-successful people are ever really happy. When they get to the top, they suddenly want to go higher.

There is also the constant worry that someone will knock them from their perch. There is little sanctuary in being at the top.

Dreams are fine, but just living an everyday life can be extremely fulfilling. No high school graduate aspires to clean septic tanks for a living, but there are those in that business who have become millionaires. In other words, take success where you find it.

And don’t kill yourself chasing an unreachable goal. Know when to back off and dream another dream.

Recognize opportunities. There is money out there hanging from trees, but most people can’t see it. And some won’t pick it off because they feel the work is beneath their dignity.

If it is honest work, don’t feel the job is beneath you. You never know where it might lead.

After all, the rich man who gives you a job cleaning septic tanks might have a good-looking daughter who will inherit all daddy’s money.

And if you’re lucky, she just might take a liking to you.

Welcome to the real world!

Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com .