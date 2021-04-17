JOHNSTON: We seem to be a little too comfortable with COVID lifestyle

WE THOUGHT it would all be over by last fall, but here we are almost 14 months later, still dealing with COVID-19.

Things are starting to get somewhat back to normal with more and more fans back in the stands at baseball games and restaurants almost full again.

But many people are still working from home and they’re getting used to the idea. They do not want to go back to the office or the classroom. They like this arrangement.

I don’t blame them. Why get up early and fight the traffic when you can get up late, turn on your computer at your leisure and work all day in Walmart formal attire (pajamas and tank tops)? You don’t even have to shave or take a shower and you can run to the refrigerator anytime you like.

Telecommuters work just as hard at home as they did when they were at the office. I know because they tell me so every time I go to the golf course. They make no bones about the fact that they are “working from home” as they tee up the ball on the first hole. Most also give me a sheepish grin, like they’re getting away with something, as they explain their work situation.

They love telecommuting. The money they save on gas they can use to play golf two or three times during the work week when greens fees are cheaper.