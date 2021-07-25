JOHNSTON: When summers were slow and simple

This is about the time of the summer when kids would start to get bored when I was a child.
No, we were not bored enough to want to go back to school, but our world was getting a little dull. All the Bible schools, with their red Kool-Aid and cookies, were over and suddenly we were left with creating your own activities.
Well, that’s not exactly true. My grandmother always had weeds to pull in the garden, but that’s one activity I could do without. I pulled when I could not get out of it, but my heart was never in my work.
Most days I was off to my Aunt Dora’s store, where I would drink a cold Pepsi and sit around listening to the old regulars spin their yarns of yesterday. It was killing time, for sure, but those stories provided the background for numerous columns and several books in later life, so it was not time wasted.
If I had a quarter, I would hitch a ride to the store. But if I was broke, I walked—with a cardboard six-bottle soft-drink carrier in hand.
Most days, I could pick up six pop bottles along the road and turn them in to my aunt for 2 cents each. Twelve cents would buy me a Pepsi (6 cents) and an oatmeal cake (a nickel) with a penny for bubble gum left over.
By early afternoon, I was bored with the non-activity at the store and I made my way home, usually hitching a ride with the Holsum bread truck driver or someone else who stopped at the store on his way to town.
There were only three other kids who lived within a mile of my house, so it was tough to find someone to play with. Still, we made do. Kay Gibbs, who lived down on the corner, was a tomboy and a few years older than me and she loved baseball. Many afternoons we played three-person baseball (Kay, my brother Butch and me) in the cow pasture behind her house (a pitcher, a batter and a ball chaser).
We even renovated an unused room in her barn as a clubhouse, where we stored our balls, bats and gloves. That was a big deal.
But if the afternoon was too hot for baseball (her mother made that decision—it was never too hot for us), we played Monopoly in the cool of her basement. One summer, soon after school had let out, we started a game and never finished. Almost every day, we would play 45 minutes or an hour, but nobody could force the other two players into bankruptcy. When school started, we just gave up.
Summers changed a bit when I was about 12. That year, I got a bicycle and a .22 rifle and I was big enough to work. Now, I could ride my bike to the store and carry any drink bottles I found along the way in my basket.
Several farmers knew that I hung out at the store, so if they needed help getting up hay bales, they came down and got me. For 50 cents an hour, I threw those bales onto moving wagons in the field and stacked hay in hot barn lofts that were so dusty that I sneezed my head off.
Tubby Pilling, a retired Vienna police officer, had a New Holland baler and made nice 40-pound bales that were easy to handle. Bill Jones, on the other hand, used a John Deere baler that spit out bales a block long.
And Bill seemed to always bale his alfalfa a big green, which added to the weight of the bales. Several times I had to crawl up into the shed and throw salt on Jones’s hay to prevent spontaneous combustion.
There were days, too, when Mary George Bolen, the high school librarian, would contract me to help pull weeds in her flower bed. I always obliged because she was a family friend, but I would much rather have been in the hayfield. I pulled enough weeds at home.
I also made money picking blackberries, and one summer I picked and sold 50 gallons at $1 a gallon. Talk about being rich!
Many of these blackberries I discovered during my groundhog-hunting forays. Some days, I would ride my bike (carrying my rifle) up to Walter Apperson’s branch and hunt the hillsides above and along that creek. By July, I knew where every groundhog hole was located and I nailed quite a few each summer.
My hunting journey would end at my aunt’s store, and when I got bored there, I would make the reverse trip, picking up my bicycle and heading home.
Yes, by the middle of July, the summer was getting pretty boring and I had to invent my own excitement. Somehow I always did.
Although I would never admit it, I was usually ready to head back to school by the end of August (school started after Labor Day).
When I was back in class, I could always look back and remember that I had a good summer, even if it was boring at times.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.