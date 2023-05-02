Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services is teaming up with Stand Up for Mental Health to hold a comedy show in Warrenton in the fall.

In the meantime, the regional agency has been holding comedy workshops to teach those interested in performing to use their personal experiences as material for comedy. Stand Up for Mental Health, was founded by Canadian comedian and psychologist David Granirer. He has run the program in over 50 cities across North America and Australia since it began in 2004.

“For the past 20 years, I’ve taught a stand-up comedy night course at a community college here in Vancouver. Though this class has nothing to do with mental health, I would see people have life-changing experiences doing stand-up comedy, and I thought it would be great to give this to people with mental health issues who wanted a life-changing experience through stand up comedy,” said Granirer.

Many of those shows are at StandUpForMentalHealth.com.

According to Jeanette Nord, a certified peer recovery specialist, Granirer started his program in order to reduce the stigma of mental health.

Nord has been leading comedy workshops in Culpeper helping potential stand-up performers prepare for the upcoming comedy show.

Nord’s own issues with mental health allowed her to connect with others struggling with such issues. Peer recovery specialists also help with people who are recovering from drug and alcohol abuse.

“The idea is to meet people where they’re at with lived experiences, “ said Nord. “We find that people open up far easier with people that have had the same experience they have.”

The specialist said that the comedy program is a great way to talk out what people have gone through in their lives. The program helps train budding comedians to create a five-minute routine that allows them to talk about their problems in an entertaining way. Nord says this method allows people to step out of their comfort zone and speak about an issue that has been stigmatized.

Nord is enthusiastic about the program not just because of what it can potentially bring to those with mental health issues but also because she’s gone through the program herself.

“I participated in it myself two years ago and it was the most rewarding thing I ever did,” says Nord. “As far as my confidence, getting up in front of people as far as not feeling ashamed or afraid to tell people that I have a mental illness and letting people in, telling them that I’m a human being like everybody else and you’re not going to judge me because of it.”

The stand-up comic training is free of charge and the next sessions are today and May 11 in person and online. Interested? Contact jnord@rrcsb.org.

The Stand Up for Mental Health show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 at Laurel Ridge Community College Fauquier Campus in Warrenton. The show is free of charge.