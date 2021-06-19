Cracker frontman David Lowery comes out of lockdown and into Fredericksburg

I know the shows we have offered tickets for have sold really well. Most are outdoor things, there are a couple inside with reduced capacity. I did a bunch of shows in May in the San Francisco Bay area, but they were just me, acoustic, and they were private shows in peoples’ driveways. There was a promoter in the Bay area who was doing that. He had this whole system with a battery-powered [speaker system]. He set up this stuff before there was a vaccine. You would have to test, and then go into these shows with the promoter in his vehicle with the battery- powered PA so we never really touched anything.

What did you do during 2020 when you couldn’t tour?

I finished a new solo album during the pandemic. I did a lot of it remotely with our bass player Brian Howard and drummer Carlton Owens and Pistol—Matt Stoessel, our pedal steel player. We did it remotely, we just sent files back and forth. It was an interesting little project. Then I have half of another one done. What else was there to do?

Your music has always had a country influence. That seems to be more popular these days.