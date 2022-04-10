 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of April 10, 2022

Culpeper County Library exterior

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings.

Nonfiction

“Better You, Better Friends: a Whole New Approach to Friendship,” Glenda D. Shaw; “The Practice of Love: Break Old Patterns, Rebuild Trust, and Create a Connection that Lasts,” Lair Torrent; “Accessible Vacations: an Insider’s Guide to 10 National Parks,” Simon J. Hayhoe; “The Great War and the Birth of Modern Medicine: a History,” Thomas Helling; “Legacy of Violence: a History of the British Empire,” Caroline Elkins; “The Journey of Humanity: the Origins of Wealth and Inequality,” Oded Galor; “Truly, Madly: Vivien Leigh, Laurence Olivier and the Romance of the Century,” Stephen Galloway; “100% Democracy: the Case for Universal Voting,” E.J. Dionne, Jr. and Miles Rapoport; “Run Like a Pro (Even if You’re Slow): Elite Tools and Tips for Runners at Every Level,” Matt Fitzgerald and Ben Rosario; “The Unwritten Book: an Investigation,” Samantha Hunt.

Fiction

“The Younger Wife,” Sally Hepworth; “The Wedding Crasher,” Mia Sosa; “To Marry and to Meddle,” Martha Waters; “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St.John Mandel; “The Echo Man,” Sam Holland; “Summer on the Island,” Brenda Novak; “Memphis,” Tara m. Stringfellow; “Crimson Summer,” Heather Graham; “The Candy House,” Jennifer Egan; “The Burning Pages,” Paige Shelton.

