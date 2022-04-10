Culpeper County Library new titles for week of April 10, 2022

Nonfiction

“Better You, Better Friends: a Whole New Approach to Friendship,” Glenda D. Shaw; “The Practice of Love: Break Old Patterns, Rebuild Trust, and Create a Connection that Lasts,” Lair Torrent; “Accessible Vacations: an Insider’s Guide to 10 National Parks,” Simon J. Hayhoe; “The Great War and the Birth of Modern Medicine: a History,” Thomas Helling; “Legacy of Violence: a History of the British Empire,” Caroline Elkins; “The Journey of Humanity: the Origins of Wealth and Inequality,” Oded Galor; “Truly, Madly: Vivien Leigh, Laurence Olivier and the Romance of the Century,” Stephen Galloway; “100% Democracy: the Case for Universal Voting,” E.J. Dionne, Jr. and Miles Rapoport; “Run Like a Pro (Even if You’re Slow): Elite Tools and Tips for Runners at Every Level,” Matt Fitzgerald and Ben Rosario; “The Unwritten Book: an Investigation,” Samantha Hunt.