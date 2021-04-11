 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of April 11, 2021
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper County Library new titles for week of April 11, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Culpeper County Library building

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity. Find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nonfiction

“Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes,” Ira Rosen; “Eat to Beat Depression and Anxiety: Nourish Your Way to Better Mental Health in Six Weeks,” Drew Ramsey; “The Monsanto Papers: Deadly Secrets, Corporate Corruption, and One Man’s Search for Justice,” Carey Gillam; “The Farmer’s Daughter Bakes: Cakes, Pies, Crisps & More for Every Fruit on the Farm,” Kelsey Siemens; “Silences So Deep: Music, Solitude, Alaska,” John Luther Adams; “Fears of a Setting Sun: the Disillusionment of America’s Founders,” Dennis C. Rasmussen; “World on a Wing: Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds,” Scott Weidensaul; “A Shape in the Dark: Living and Dying with Brown Bears,” Bjorn Dihle; “Dream Rooms for Children: Imaginative Spaces to Sleep, Study, and Play,” Susanna Salk; “The New Normal: a Roadmap to Resilience in the Pandemic Era,” Jennifer Ashton.

Fiction

“Off the Wild Coast of Brittany,” Juliet Blackwell; “The Bounty,” Janet Evanovich; “Follow Me Under,” Helen Hardt; “Red Island House,” Andrea Lee; “The Red Book,” James Patterson; “Eternal,” Lisa Scottoline; “The Lost Village,” Camilla Sten; “Every Vow You Break,” Peter Swanson; “The Seed Keeper,” Diane Wilson; “A Captain for Caroline Gray,” Julie Wright.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bafta pay tribute to Duke of Edinburgh on first night of film awards

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News