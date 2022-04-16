 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Culpeper County Library new titles for week of April 17, 2022

  • 0
Culpeper County Library exterior

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Nonfiction

“Inside Your Japanese Garden: a Guide to Creating a Unique Japanese Garden for Your Home,” Sadao Yasumoro & Joseph Cali; “Knit 2 Socks in 1: Discover the Easy Magic of Turning One Long Sock into a Pair,” Safiyyah Talley; “Code Over Country: the Tragedy & Corruption of SEAL Team Six,” Matthew Cole; “The Savvy Ally: A Guide for Becoming a Skilled LGBTQ+ Advocate,” Jeannie Gainsburg; “Sounds Wild and Broken: Sonic Marvels, Evolution’s Creativity, and the Crisis of Sensory Extinction,” David George Haskell; “Take What You Need: Life Lessons After Losing Everything,” Jen Crow; “Journeys to Heaven and Hell: Tours of the Afterlife in the Early Christian Tradition,” Bart D. Ehrman; “Age of Cage: Four Decades of Hollywood Through One Singular Career,” Keith Phipps; “The Vortex: a True Story of History’s Deadliest Storm, an Unspeakable War, and Liberation,” Scott Carney & Jason Miklian; “Pathological: the True Story of Six Misdiagnoses,” Sarah Fay.

Fiction

People are also reading…

“Three Debts Paid,” Anne Perry; “The Investigator,” John Sandford; “Take My Hand,” Dolen Perkins-Valdez; “The Sacred Bridge,” Anne Hillerman; “Insomnia,” Sarah Pinborough; “The Catch,” Lisa Harris; “The Missing Piece,” John Lescroart; “Redemption,” Mike Lawson; “The Chase,” Candice Fox; “Once a Thief,” Christopher Reich.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wendy Williams 'ready to go back to work' after cancellation of talk show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert