Culpeper County Library new titles for week of April 18, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity. Find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Non-Fiction
“Doctoring the Devil: Notebooks of an Appalachian Conjure Man,” Jake Richards; “Nervous Energy: Harness the Power of Your Anxiety,” Chloe Carmichael; “Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage,” Anne Lamott; “Broken (in the Best Possible Way),” Jenny Lawson; “Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ,” Rodney Scott; “Remote Work Revolution: Succeeding from Anywhere,” Tsedal Neeley; “Shooting Midnight Cowboy: Art, Sex, Loneliness, Liberation, and the Making of a Dark Classic,” Glenn Frankel; “To the Greatest Heights: Facing Danger, Finding Humility, and Climbing a Mountain of Truth, a Memoir,” Vanessa O’Brien; “North By Shakespeare: a Rogue Scholar’s Quest for the Truth Behind the Bard’s Work,” Michael Blanding; “Eleanor in the Village: Eleanor Roosevelt’s Search for Freedom and Identity in New York’s Greenwich Village,” Jan J. Russell.
Fiction
“Tell No Lies,” Allison Brennan; “Deep Strike,” Rick Campbell; “Two Reasons to Run,” Colleen Coble; “Meant to Be,” Jude Deveraux; “The Bone Maker,” Sarah Beth Durst; “What the Devil Knows,” C.S. Harris; “Sunflower Sisters,” Martha Hall Kelly; “First Person Singular: Stories,” Haruki Murakami; “The Bookstore On the Beach,” Brenda Novak; “Spiteful Bones,” Jeri Westerson.