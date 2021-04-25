Culpeper County Library new titles for week of April 25, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“The woman who raised the Buddha: the Extraordinary Life of Mahaprajapati,” Wendy Garling; “Homicide at Rough Point,” Peter Lance; “The God Equation: the Quest for a Theory of Everything,” Michio Kaku; “First Steps: How Upright Walking Made Us Human,” Jeremy M. DeSilva; “Breath: the New Science of a Lost Art,” James Nestor; “When Your Child Has a Chronic Medical Illness: a Guide for the Parenting Journey,” Frank J. Sileo; “Striking Succulent Gardens: Plants and Plans for Designing Your Low-Maintenance Landscape,” Gabriel Frank; “Wait, I’m Working with Who?!? : the Essential Guide to Dealing with Difficult Coworkers, Annoying Managers, and Other Toxic Personalities,” Peter Economy; “Patch Work: a Life Amongst Clothes,” Claire Wilcox; “The Hill We Climb: an Inaugural Poem for the Country,” Amanda Gorman.
Fiction
“Turn a Blind Eye,” Jeffrey Archer; “A Glass of Red,” Samuel Carlson; “The Conductors,” Nicole Glover; “Mother May I,” Joshilyn Jackson; “Winterkill,” Ragnar Jonasson; “House Standoff,” Michael Lawson; “No Way Out,” Fern Michaels; “Animal Instinct,” David Rosenfelt; “Ocean Prey,” John Sandford; “Good Company,” Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney.