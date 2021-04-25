 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of April 25, 2021
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of April 25, 2021

Culpeper County Library building

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Nonfiction

“The woman who raised the Buddha: the Extraordinary Life of Mahaprajapati,” Wendy Garling; “Homicide at Rough Point,” Peter Lance; “The God Equation: the Quest for a Theory of Everything,” Michio Kaku; “First Steps: How Upright Walking Made Us Human,” Jeremy M. DeSilva; “Breath: the New Science of a Lost Art,” James Nestor; “When Your Child Has a Chronic Medical Illness: a Guide for the Parenting Journey,” Frank J. Sileo; “Striking Succulent Gardens: Plants and Plans for Designing Your Low-Maintenance Landscape,” Gabriel Frank; “Wait, I’m Working with Who?!? : the Essential Guide to Dealing with Difficult Coworkers, Annoying Managers, and Other Toxic Personalities,” Peter Economy; “Patch Work: a Life Amongst Clothes,” Claire Wilcox; “The Hill We Climb: an Inaugural Poem for the Country,” Amanda Gorman.

Fiction

“Turn a Blind Eye,” Jeffrey Archer; “A Glass of Red,” Samuel Carlson; “The Conductors,” Nicole Glover; “Mother May I,” Joshilyn Jackson; “Winterkill,” Ragnar Jonasson; “House Standoff,” Michael Lawson; “No Way Out,” Fern Michaels; “Animal Instinct,” David Rosenfelt; “Ocean Prey,” John Sandford; “Good Company,” Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney.

