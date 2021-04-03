Culpeper County Library new titles for week of April 4, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity. Find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life,” Annie Auerbach; “Flight of the Diamond Smugglers: a Tale of Pigeons, Obsession, and Greed Along Coastal South Africa,” Matthew Gavin Frank; “Maniac: the Bath School Disaster and the Birth of the Modern Mass Killer,” Harold Schechter; “The Music Advantage: How Music Helps Your Child Develop, Learn, and Thrive,” Anita Collins; “Guilty Admissions: the Bribes, Favors, and Phonies Behind the College Cheating Scandal,” Nicole Laporte; “Ms. Adventure: My Wild Explorations in Science, Lava, and Life,” Jess Phoenix; “Life’s Edge: the Search for What It Means to Be Alive,” Carl Zimmer; “How to Feel: the Science and Meaning of Touch,” Sushma Subramanian; “The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone,” Steven R. Gundry; “In Search of a Kingdom: Francis Drake, Elizabeth I, and the Perilous Birth of the British Empire,” Laurence Bergreen.
Fiction
“The Whispering House,” Elizabeth Brooks; “Braced for Love,” Mary Connealy; ‘The Downstairs Neighbor,” Helen Cooper; “The Captive,” Fiona King Foster; “When We Were Young,” Jaclyn Goldis; “Her Every Move,” Kelly Irvin; “A Matter of Life and Death,” Phillip Margolin; “The Minders,” John Marrs; “Life After Death,” Sister Souljah; “On Harrow Hill,” John Verdon.