Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 1, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Gourdvine Black and White: Slavery and the Kilby Families of the Virginia Piedmont,” Timothy Kilby; “The Storm is Upon Us: How QAnon Became a Movement, Cult, and Conspiracy Theory of Everything,” Mike Rothschild; “So You Want to Start a Side Hustle: Build a Business That Empowers You to Live Your Life, Your Way,” Carrie Bohlig & Craig Clickner; “How to Thrive in the Virtual Workplace: Simple and Effective Tips for Successful, Productive, and Empowered Remote Work,” Robert Glazer with Mick Sloan; “Can’t Stop Thinking: How to Let Go of Anxiety & Free Yourself from Obsessive Rumination,” Nancy Colier; “The Power of Strangers: the Benefits of Connecting in a Suspicious World,” Jow Keohane; “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood,” Danny Trejo with Donal Logue; “This is Your Mind on Plants,” Michael Pollan; “Golden Boy: a Murder Among the Manhattan Elite,” John Glatt; “Sleeper Agent: the Atomic Spy in America Who Got Away,” Ann Hagedorn.
Fiction
“All Together Now,” Matthew Norman; “Black Ice,” Brad Thor; “False Witness,” Karin Slaughter; “All the Little Hopes,” Leah Weiss; “The Godmothers,” Camille Aubray; “Yoga Pant Nation,” Laurie Gelman; “People of Abandoned Character,” Clare Whitfield; “Savage Bounty,” Matt Wallace; “Lie Beside Me,” Gytha Lodge; “The Layover,” Lacie Waldon.