Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 1, 2021
Culpeper County Library building

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Nonfiction

“Gourdvine Black and White: Slavery and the Kilby Families of the Virginia Piedmont,” Timothy Kilby; “The Storm is Upon Us: How QAnon Became a Movement, Cult, and Conspiracy Theory of Everything,” Mike Rothschild; “So You Want to Start a Side Hustle: Build a Business That Empowers You to Live Your Life, Your Way,” Carrie Bohlig & Craig Clickner; “How to Thrive in the Virtual Workplace: Simple and Effective Tips for Successful, Productive, and Empowered Remote Work,” Robert Glazer with Mick Sloan; “Can’t Stop Thinking: How to Let Go of Anxiety & Free Yourself from Obsessive Rumination,” Nancy Colier; “The Power of Strangers: the Benefits of Connecting in a Suspicious World,” Jow Keohane; “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood,” Danny Trejo with Donal Logue; “This is Your Mind on Plants,” Michael Pollan; “Golden Boy: a Murder Among the Manhattan Elite,” John Glatt; “Sleeper Agent: the Atomic Spy in America Who Got Away,” Ann Hagedorn.

Fiction

“All Together Now,” Matthew Norman; “Black Ice,” Brad Thor; “False Witness,” Karin Slaughter; “All the Little Hopes,” Leah Weiss; “The Godmothers,” Camille Aubray; “Yoga Pant Nation,” Laurie Gelman; “People of Abandoned Character,” Clare Whitfield; “Savage Bounty,” Matt Wallace; “Lie Beside Me,” Gytha Lodge; “The Layover,” Lacie Waldon.

