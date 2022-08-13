 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 14, 2022

  • 0
Culpeper County Library exterior

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

FOR more information about collections, programs and services at the Culpeper County Library, visit the library’s website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.

This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Nonfiction

“Dignity for Deeply Forgetful People: How Caregivers Can Meet the Challenges of Alzheimer ’s Disease,” Stephen G. Post; “Welcome to the Jungle: Rare Tropical Houseplants to Collect, Grow, and Love,” Enid Offolter; “Tales of Al, the Water Rescue Dog: the Making of a Super Athlete,” Lynne Cox; “Actions Speak Louder: a Step-By-Step Guide to Becoming an Inclusive Workplace,” Deanna Singh; “Geography is Destiny: Britain and the World, a 10,000-Year History,” Ian Morris; “The Catch Me if You Can: One Woman’s Journey to Every Country in the World,” Jessica Nabongo; “Beyond the Darkness: a Gentle Guide for Living with Grief & Thriving After Loss,” Clarissa Moll; “Positive Pagan: Staying Upbeat in an Offbeat World,” Lisa Wagoner; “Pig Years,” Ellyn Gaydos; “A Redemptive Path Forward: from Incarceration to a Life of Activism,” Antong Lucky.

People are also reading…

Fiction

“The Half Life of Valery K,” Natasha Pulley; “Properties of Thirst,” Marianne Wiggins; “Run Time,” Catherine Ryan Howard; “The Family Remains,” Lisa Jewell; “A Dark and Stormy Tea,” Laura Childs; “To Kill a Troubadour,” Martin Walker; “Councilor,” L.E. Modesitt, Jr.; “Stay Awake,” Megan Goldin; “The Murder Book,” Mark Billingham; “Hokuloa Road,” Elizabeth Hand.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Travis Barker is already back on stage against doctor’s orders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert