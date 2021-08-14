 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 15, 2021
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 15, 2021

Culpeper County Library building

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Nonfiction

“T: the Story of Testosterone, the Hormone That Dominates and Divides Us,” Carole Hooven; “Pastoral Song: a Farmer’s Journey,” James Rebanks; “Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century,” Tim Higgins; “Disasterology: Dispatches from the Frontlines of the Climate Crisis,” Samantha Montano; “Every Minute is a Day: a Doctor, an Emergency Room, and a City Under Siege,” Robert Meyer & Dan Koeppel; “Losing Eden: Our Fundamental Need for the Natural World and Its Ability to Heal Body and Soul,” Lucy Jones; “Lifelines: a Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health,” Leana Wen; “Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America,” Eyal Press; “Surrounded By Bad Bosses (and Lazy Employees): How to Stop Struggling, Start Succeeding, and Deal with Idiots at Work,” Thomas Erikson.

Fiction

“Dark Roads,” Chevy Stevens; “Blind Tiger,” Sandra Brown; “The Guilt Trip,” Sandie Jones; “The Husbands,” Chandler Baker; “The Reading List,” Sara Nisha Adams; “We Were Never Here,” Andrea Bartz; “Billy Summers,” Stephen King; “Class Act,” Stuart Woods; “Say Goodbye,” Karen Rose; “Murder Most Fowl,” Donna Andrews.

