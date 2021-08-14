Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 15, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“T: the Story of Testosterone, the Hormone That Dominates and Divides Us,” Carole Hooven; “Pastoral Song: a Farmer’s Journey,” James Rebanks; “Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century,” Tim Higgins; “Disasterology: Dispatches from the Frontlines of the Climate Crisis,” Samantha Montano; “Every Minute is a Day: a Doctor, an Emergency Room, and a City Under Siege,” Robert Meyer & Dan Koeppel; “Losing Eden: Our Fundamental Need for the Natural World and Its Ability to Heal Body and Soul,” Lucy Jones; “Lifelines: a Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health,” Leana Wen; “Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America,” Eyal Press; “Surrounded By Bad Bosses (and Lazy Employees): How to Stop Struggling, Start Succeeding, and Deal with Idiots at Work,” Thomas Erikson.
Fiction
“Dark Roads,” Chevy Stevens; “Blind Tiger,” Sandra Brown; “The Guilt Trip,” Sandie Jones; “The Husbands,” Chandler Baker; “The Reading List,” Sara Nisha Adams; “We Were Never Here,” Andrea Bartz; “Billy Summers,” Stephen King; “Class Act,” Stuart Woods; “Say Goodbye,” Karen Rose; “Murder Most Fowl,” Donna Andrews.