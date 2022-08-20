Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 21, 2022

Nonfiction

“The Destructionists: the Twenty-Five-Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party,” Dana Milbank; “The Shamanic Soul: a Guidebook for Self-Exploration, Healing, and Mysticism,” Daniel Moler; “Cults: Inside the World’s Most Notorious Groups and Understanding the People Who Joined Them,” Max Cutler with Kevin Conley; “Tree Thieves: Crime and Survival in North America’s Woods,” Lyndsie Bourgon; “Aurora: the Psychiatrist Who Treated the Movie Theater Killer Tells Her Story,” Lynne Fenton & Kerrie Droban; “Shadowlands: a Journey Through Britain’s Lost Cities and Vanished Villages,” Matthew Green; “Empires of the Normans: Conquerors of Europe,” Levi Roach; “Heavy Metal: the Hard Days and Nights of the Shipyard Workers Who Build America’s Supercarriers,” Michael Fabey; “Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence,” Ken Auletta; “Sisters in Resistance: How a German Spy, a Banker’s Wife, and Mussolini’s Daughter Outwitted the Nazis,” Tilar J. Mazzeo.