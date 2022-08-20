 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 21, 2022

Culpeper County Library exterior

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

TO learn more about collections, programs and services at the Culpeper County Library, visit its website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.

This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:

Nonfiction

“The Destructionists: the Twenty-Five-Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party,” Dana Milbank; “The Shamanic Soul: a Guidebook for Self-Exploration, Healing, and Mysticism,” Daniel Moler; “Cults: Inside the World’s Most Notorious Groups and Understanding the People Who Joined Them,” Max Cutler with Kevin Conley; “Tree Thieves: Crime and Survival in North America’s Woods,” Lyndsie Bourgon; “Aurora: the Psychiatrist Who Treated the Movie Theater Killer Tells Her Story,” Lynne Fenton & Kerrie Droban; “Shadowlands: a Journey Through Britain’s Lost Cities and Vanished Villages,” Matthew Green; “Empires of the Normans: Conquerors of Europe,” Levi Roach; “Heavy Metal: the Hard Days and Nights of the Shipyard Workers Who Build America’s Supercarriers,” Michael Fabey; “Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence,” Ken Auletta; “Sisters in Resistance: How a German Spy, a Banker’s Wife, and Mussolini’s Daughter Outwitted the Nazis,” Tilar J. Mazzeo.

Fiction

“Twice a Quinceanera,” Yamile Saied Mendez; “The Challenge,” Danielle Steel; “The Last Housewife,” Ashley Winstead; “The Last Paladin,” P.T. Deutermann; “The Kingdoms of Savannah,” George Dawes Green; “The Wedding Plot,” Paula Munier; “Crossfire,” Lynette Eason; “The Sweet Remains of Summer,” Alexander McCall Smith; “Red Flags,” Lisa Black; “The Bourne Sacrifice,” Brian Freeman.

