Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 21, 2022

TO learn more about collections, programs and services at the Culpeper County Library, visit its website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.
This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:
Nonfiction
“The Destructionists: the Twenty-Five-Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party,” Dana Milbank; “The Shamanic Soul: a Guidebook for Self-Exploration, Healing, and Mysticism,” Daniel Moler; “Cults: Inside the World’s Most Notorious Groups and Understanding the People Who Joined Them,” Max Cutler with Kevin Conley; “Tree Thieves: Crime and Survival in North America’s Woods,” Lyndsie Bourgon; “Aurora: the Psychiatrist Who Treated the Movie Theater Killer Tells Her Story,” Lynne Fenton & Kerrie Droban; “Shadowlands: a Journey Through Britain’s Lost Cities and Vanished Villages,” Matthew Green; “Empires of the Normans: Conquerors of Europe,” Levi Roach; “Heavy Metal: the Hard Days and Nights of the Shipyard Workers Who Build America’s Supercarriers,” Michael Fabey; “Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence,” Ken Auletta; “Sisters in Resistance: How a German Spy, a Banker’s Wife, and Mussolini’s Daughter Outwitted the Nazis,” Tilar J. Mazzeo.
Fiction
“Twice a Quinceanera,” Yamile Saied Mendez; “The Challenge,” Danielle Steel; “The Last Housewife,” Ashley Winstead; “The Last Paladin,” P.T. Deutermann; “The Kingdoms of Savannah,” George Dawes Green; “The Wedding Plot,” Paula Munier; “Crossfire,” Lynette Eason; “The Sweet Remains of Summer,” Alexander McCall Smith; “Red Flags,” Lisa Black; “The Bourne Sacrifice,” Brian Freeman.