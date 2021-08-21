Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 22, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Landslide: the Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” Michael Wolff; “Everyday Vitality: Turning Stress into Strength,” Samantha Boardman; “Lifelines: a Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health,” Leana Wen; “The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of Women Who Changed the Course of World War II,” Mari K. Eder; “The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence,” Stephen Kurczy; “The Irish Assassins: Conspiracy, Revenge, and the Phoenix Park Murders that Stunned Victorian England,” Julie Kavanagh; “A Wild Idea: How the Environmental Movement Tamed the Adirondacks,” Brad Edmondson; “The Arbornaut: a Life Discovering the Eighth Continent in the Trees Above Us,” Meg Lowman; “Maiden Voyages: Magnificent Ocean Liners and the Women Who Traveled and Worked Aboard Them,” Sian Evans; “A Wile Idea,” Jonathan Franklin.
Fiction
“Ice and Stone,” Marcia Muller; “The Jasmine Throne,” Tasha Suri; “We are the Brennans,” Tracey Lange; “The Photographer,” Mary Dixie Carter; “Her Last Breath,” Hilary Davison; “Vortex,” Catherine Coulter; “Yours Cheerfully,” AJ Pearce; “Cul-de-Sac,” Joy Fielding; “Rabbit Hole,” Mark Billingham; “Gone for Good,” Joanna Schaffhausen.