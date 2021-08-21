 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 22, 2021
Culpeper County Library building

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Nonfiction

“Landslide: the Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” Michael Wolff; “Everyday Vitality: Turning Stress into Strength,” Samantha Boardman; “Lifelines: a Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health,” Leana Wen; “The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of Women Who Changed the Course of World War II,” Mari K. Eder; “The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence,” Stephen Kurczy; “The Irish Assassins: Conspiracy, Revenge, and the Phoenix Park Murders that Stunned Victorian England,” Julie Kavanagh; “A Wild Idea: How the Environmental Movement Tamed the Adirondacks,” Brad Edmondson; “The Arbornaut: a Life Discovering the Eighth Continent in the Trees Above Us,” Meg Lowman; “Maiden Voyages: Magnificent Ocean Liners and the Women Who Traveled and Worked Aboard Them,” Sian Evans; “A Wile Idea,” Jonathan Franklin.

Fiction

“Ice and Stone,” Marcia Muller; “The Jasmine Throne,” Tasha Suri; “We are the Brennans,” Tracey Lange; “The Photographer,” Mary Dixie Carter; “Her Last Breath,” Hilary Davison; “Vortex,” Catherine Coulter; “Yours Cheerfully,” AJ Pearce; “Cul-de-Sac,” Joy Fielding; “Rabbit Hole,” Mark Billingham; “Gone for Good,” Joanna Schaffhausen.

