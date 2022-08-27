 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 28, 2022

Culpeper County Library exterior

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

TO learn more about the Culpeper County Library’s collections, programs and services, visit its website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.

This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:

Nonfiction

“Dignity for Deeply Forgetful People: How Caregivers Can Meet the Challenges of Alzheimer ’s Disease,” Stephen G. Post; “Welcome to the Jungle: Rare Tropical Houseplants to Collect, Grow, and Love,” Enid Offolter; “Tales of Al, the Water Rescue Dog: the Making of a Super Athlete,” Lynne Cox; “Actions Speak Louder: a Step-By-Step Guide to Becoming an Inclusive Workplace,” Deanna Singh; “Geography is Destiny: Britain and the World, a 10,000-Year History,” Ian Morris; “The Catch Me if You Can: One Woman’s Journey to Every Country in the World,” Jessica Nabongo; “Beyond the Darkness: a Gentle Guide for Living with Grief & Thriving After Loss,” Clarissa Moll; “Positive Pagan: Staying Upbeat in an Offbeat World,” Lisa Wagoner; “Pig Years,” Ellyn Gaydos; “A Redemptive Path Forward: from Incarceration to a Life of Activism,” Antong Lucky.

Fiction

“The Half Life of Valery K,” Natasha Pulley; “Properties of Thirst,” Marianne Wiggins; “Run Time,” Catherine Ryan Howard; “The Family Remains,” Lisa Jewell; “A Dark and Stormy Tea,” Laura Childs; “To Kill a Troubadour,” Martin Walker; “Councilor,” L.E. Modesitt, Jr.; “Stay Awake,” Megan Goldin; “The Murder Book,” Mark Billingham; “Hokuloa Road,” Elizabeth Hand.

