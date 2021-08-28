Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 29, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Designed to Heal: What the Body Shows Us about Healing Wounds, Repairing Relationships, and Restoring Community,” Jennie A. McLaurin & Cymbeline T. Culiat; “Messy Truth: How to Foster Community Without Sacrificing Conviction,” Caleb Kaltenbach; “What Do You Say? How to Talk with Kids to Build Motivation, Stress Tolerance, and a Happy Home,” William Stixrud & Ned Johnson; “A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next,” Tom Standage; “The Awakened Brain: the New Science of Spirituality and Our Quest for an Inspired Life,” Lisa Miller; “About Time: a History of Civilization in Twelve Clocks,” David Rooney; “Surrounded by Bad Bosses (and Lazy Employees): How to Stop Struggling, Start Succeeding, and Deal with Idiots at Work,” Thomas Erikson; “Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America,” Eyal Press;
Fiction
“The Family Plot,” Megan Collins; “The Garden House,” Marcia Willett; “Velvet Was the Night,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia; “The Bookseller’s Secret,” Michelle Gable; “Getaway,” Zoje Stage; “The Island,” Ben Coes; “Shards of Earth,” Adrian Tchaikovsky; “Tin Camp Road,” Ellen Airgood; “Starlight Enclave,” R.A. Salvatore; “Once There Were Wolves,” Charlotte McConaghy.