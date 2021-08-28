 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 29, 2021
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 29, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Culpeper County Library building

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nonfiction

“Designed to Heal: What the Body Shows Us about Healing Wounds, Repairing Relationships, and Restoring Community,” Jennie A. McLaurin & Cymbeline T. Culiat; “Messy Truth: How to Foster Community Without Sacrificing Conviction,” Caleb Kaltenbach; “What Do You Say? How to Talk with Kids to Build Motivation, Stress Tolerance, and a Happy Home,” William Stixrud & Ned Johnson; “A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next,” Tom Standage; “The Awakened Brain: the New Science of Spirituality and Our Quest for an Inspired Life,” Lisa Miller; “About Time: a History of Civilization in Twelve Clocks,” David Rooney; “Surrounded by Bad Bosses (and Lazy Employees): How to Stop Struggling, Start Succeeding, and Deal with Idiots at Work,” Thomas Erikson; “Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America,” Eyal Press;

Fiction

“The Family Plot,” Megan Collins; “The Garden House,” Marcia Willett; “Velvet Was the Night,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia; “The Bookseller’s Secret,” Michelle Gable; “Getaway,” Zoje Stage; “The Island,” Ben Coes; “Shards of Earth,” Adrian Tchaikovsky; “Tin Camp Road,” Ellen Airgood; “Starlight Enclave,” R.A. Salvatore; “Once There Were Wolves,” Charlotte McConaghy.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How did Prince's painkiller addiction really start? New biography reveals all

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News