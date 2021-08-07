 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 8, 2021
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 8, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Culpeper County Library building

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nonfiction

“Unstoppable: Siggi B. Wilzig’s Astonishing Journey from Auschwitz Survivor and Penniless Immigrant to Wall Street Legend,” Joshua M. Greene; “The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion,” Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell; “Below the Edge of Darkness: a Memoir of Exploring Light and Life in the Deep Sea,” Edith Widder; “The Art of Preserving: Ancient Techniques and Modern Inventions to Capture Every Season in a Jar,” Emma Macdonald; “The American War in Afghanistan: a History,” Carter Malkasian; “Finding Refuge: Heart Work for Healing Collective Grief,” Michelle Cassandra Johnson; “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation,” John Lewis with Kabir Sehgal; “The Living Soil Handbook: the No-Till Grower’s Guide to Ecological Market Gardening,” Jesse Frost; “We March at Midnight: a War Memoir,” Ray McPadden; “The Soul of the Family Tree: Ancestors, Stories, and the Spirits We Inherit,” Lori Erickson.

Fiction

“Robert Ludlum’s the Bourne Treachery,” Brian Freeman; “Not a Happy Family,” Shari Lapena; “Murder in a Teacup,” Vicki Delany; “Radar Girls,” Sara Ackerman; “The Book of Accidents,” Chuck Wendig; “A Woman of Intelligence,” Karin Tanabe; “For Your Own Good,” Samantha Downing; “The Man with the Silver Saab,” Alexander McCall Smith; “And Now You’re Back,” Jill Mansell; “A Good Day for Chardonnay,” Darynda Jones.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "The Green Knight"

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What does ‘Outer Banks’ mean for the OBX? It’s hard to deny the impact.
Television

What does ‘Outer Banks’ mean for the OBX? It’s hard to deny the impact.

The sun had just set behind the dunes of Jockey’s Ridge State Park, and dozens of people — young and old, tourists and locals — settled in on the lawn outside of the staged Kildare Island Surfboard Co. on Croatan Highway. They fixed their eyes on an inflatable projection screen, anticipating the premiere of the second season of Netflix’s “Outer Banks,” a fictional teen drama that splashed onto ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News