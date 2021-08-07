Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 8, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Unstoppable: Siggi B. Wilzig’s Astonishing Journey from Auschwitz Survivor and Penniless Immigrant to Wall Street Legend,” Joshua M. Greene; “The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion,” Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell; “Below the Edge of Darkness: a Memoir of Exploring Light and Life in the Deep Sea,” Edith Widder; “The Art of Preserving: Ancient Techniques and Modern Inventions to Capture Every Season in a Jar,” Emma Macdonald; “The American War in Afghanistan: a History,” Carter Malkasian; “Finding Refuge: Heart Work for Healing Collective Grief,” Michelle Cassandra Johnson; “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation,” John Lewis with Kabir Sehgal; “The Living Soil Handbook: the No-Till Grower’s Guide to Ecological Market Gardening,” Jesse Frost; “We March at Midnight: a War Memoir,” Ray McPadden; “The Soul of the Family Tree: Ancestors, Stories, and the Spirits We Inherit,” Lori Erickson.
Fiction
“Robert Ludlum’s the Bourne Treachery,” Brian Freeman; “Not a Happy Family,” Shari Lapena; “Murder in a Teacup,” Vicki Delany; “Radar Girls,” Sara Ackerman; “The Book of Accidents,” Chuck Wendig; “A Woman of Intelligence,” Karin Tanabe; “For Your Own Good,” Samantha Downing; “The Man with the Silver Saab,” Alexander McCall Smith; “And Now You’re Back,” Jill Mansell; “A Good Day for Chardonnay,” Darynda Jones.