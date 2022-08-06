 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Aug. 8, 2022

  • 0
Culpeper County Library Summer Reading Events

The Culpeper County Library's schedule of summer reading event, through Aug. 31.

 CULPEPER COUNTY LIBRARY

THE Culpeper County Library continues to offer summer reading events through Aug. 31. See the flyer, and visit the library’s website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.

This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Nonfiction

“We Were Dreamers: an Immigrant Superhero Origin Story,” Simu Liu; “Surviving: Why We Stay and How We Leave Abusive Relationships,” Beverly Gooden; “Overthinking About You: Navigating Romantic Relationships When You Have Anxiety, OCD, and/or Depression,” Allison Raskin; “Cabin Fever: the Harrowing Journey of a Cruise Ship at the Dawn of a Pandemic,” Michael Smith and Jonathan Franklin; “When the Moon Turns to Blood: Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell, and a Story of Murder, Wild Faith, and End Times,” Leah Sottile; “The Hiking Book from Hell,” Are Kalvo; “Helltown: the Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod,” Casey Sherma; “The Last Resort: a Chronicle of Paradise, Profit, and Peril at the Beach,” Sarah Stodola; “The Day I Die: the Untold Story of Assisted Dying in America,” Anita Hannig; “The Power of the Downstate: Recharge Your Life Using Your Body’s Own Restorative Systems,” Sara C. Mednick.

People are also reading…

Fiction

“Deception,” Patricia Bradley; “Point Last Seen,” Christina Dodd; “Murder Through the English Post,” Jessica Ellicott; “The Last to Vanish,” Megan Miranda; “The Librarian Spy,” Madeline Martin; “Sugar and Salt,” Susan Wiggs; “Last Call at the Nightingale,” Katharine Schellman; “Can’t Look Away,” Carola Lovering; “The Maker of Swans,” Paraic O’Donnell; “The Moments between Dreams,” Judith F. Brenner.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Melanie C 'eternally grateful' to Bryan Adams for solo career encouragement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert