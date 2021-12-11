Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Dec. 12, 2021

Nonfiction
“Sit Down to Rise Up: How Radical Self-Care Can Change the World,” Shelly Tygielski; “The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family,” David Cay Johnston; “Useful Delusions: the Power & Paradox of the Self-Deceiving Brain,” Shankar Vedantam & Bill Mesler; “Super Volcanoes: What They Reveal about Earth and the Worlds Beyond,” Robin George Andrews; “Powers and Thrones: a New History of the Middle Ages,” Dan Jones; “Immune: a Journey into the Mysterious System That Keeps You Alive,” Philipp Dettmer; “The Making of the Bible: From the First Fragments to Sacred Scripture,” Konrad Schmid & Jens Schroter; “The End of Craving: Recovering the Lost Wisdom of Eating Well,” Mark Schatzker; “The Last Winter: the Scientists, Adventurers, Journeymen, and Mavericks Trying to Save the World,” Porter Fox; “The Cozy Christmas Movie Cookbook: Mouthwatering Food to Enjoy During Your Favorite Holiday Films,” Holly Carpenter.
Fiction
“The Love Hypothesis,” Ali Hazelwood; “The Bone Shard Emperor,” Andrea Stewart; “The Postmistress of Paris,” Meg Waite Clayton; “The Way We Weren’t,” Phoebe Fox; “A Deep Divide,” Kimberley Woodhouse; “A Holly Jolly Diwali,” Sonya Lalli; “The Wicked Widow,” Beatriz Williams; “Femlandia,” Christina Dalcher; “The Cottage,” Daniel Judson; “And They Lived Happily Ever After,” Therese Beharrie.