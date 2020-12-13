 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Dec. 13, 2020
Culpeper County Library

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited capacity, after having closed March 17 due to COVID-19.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.

After closing for a couple of months due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library is again open, with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Fiction

“Shadow Sands: a Kate Marshall Thriller,” Robert Bryndza; “Ready Player Two,” Ernest Cline; “The Forgotten Sister,” Nicola Cornick; “A Bride of Convenience,” Jody Hedlund; “Courting Misfortune,” Regina Jennings; “A Castaway in Cornwall,” Julie Klassen; “How to Raise and Elephant,” Alexander McCall Smith; “Irena’s War,” James D. Shipman; “Perestroika in Paris,” Jane Smiley; “Murder by Milk Bottle,” Lynne Truss.

Nonfiction

“Orishas, Goddesses, and Voodoo Queens: the Divine Feminine in the African Religious Traditions,” Lilith Dorsey; “Tomboy: the Surprising History and Future of Girls Who Dare to Be Different,” Lisa Davis; “Arrival of the First Africans in Virginia,” Ric Murphy; “Breaking Hate: Confronting the New Culture of Extremism,” Christian Picciolini; “The Science of James Smithson: Discoveries from the Smithsonian Founder,” Steven Turner; “Envisioning Exoplanets: Searching for Life in the Galaxy,” Michael Carroll; “Space 2069: After Apollo: Back to the Moon, to Mars, and Beyond,” David Whitehouse; “Tasty Adulting: All Your Faves, All Grown Up”; The Nazi Spy Ring in America: Hitler’s Agents, the FBI, and the Case that Stirred the Nation,” Rhodri Jeffreys-Jones; “Gambling with Armageddon: Nuclear Roulette from Hiroshima to the Cuban Missile Crisis, 1945-1962,” Martin J. Sherwin.

