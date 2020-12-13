Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Dec. 13, 2020

After closing for a couple of months due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library is again open, with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.

Fiction

Nonfiction

“Orishas, Goddesses, and Voodoo Queens: the Divine Feminine in the African Religious Traditions,” Lilith Dorsey; “Tomboy: the Surprising History and Future of Girls Who Dare to Be Different,” Lisa Davis; “Arrival of the First Africans in Virginia,” Ric Murphy; “Breaking Hate: Confronting the New Culture of Extremism,” Christian Picciolini; “The Science of James Smithson: Discoveries from the Smithsonian Founder,” Steven Turner; “Envisioning Exoplanets: Searching for Life in the Galaxy,” Michael Carroll; “Space 2069: After Apollo: Back to the Moon, to Mars, and Beyond,” David Whitehouse; “Tasty Adulting: All Your Faves, All Grown Up”; The Nazi Spy Ring in America: Hitler’s Agents, the FBI, and the Case that Stirred the Nation,” Rhodri Jeffreys-Jones; “Gambling with Armageddon: Nuclear Roulette from Hiroshima to the Cuban Missile Crisis, 1945-1962,” Martin J. Sherwin.