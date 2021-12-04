 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Dec. 5, 2021
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Dec. 5, 2021

Culpeper County Library exterior, Sept.. 2021

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Nonfiction

“To Rescue the Republic: Ulysses S. Grant, the Fragile Union, and the Crisis of 1876,” Bret Baier & Catherine Whitney; “Justice on the Brink: the Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Rise of Amy Coney Barrett, and Twelve months that Transformed the Supreme Court,” Linda Greenhouse; “Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry that Radicalized America,” Ryan Busse; “Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life,” Sutton Foster; “Healthy Easy Mexican: Over 140 Authentic Low-Calorie, Big-Flavor Recipes,” Velda de la Garza; “1000 Perfect Weekends: Great Getaways Around the Globe,” National Geographic; “Determined: the 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality,” Karen A. Sherry; “The Behavioral Code: the Hidden Ways the Law Makes Us Better…or Worse,” Benjamin Van Rooij & Adam Fine; “The Crime Without a Name: Ethnocide and the Erasure of Culture in America,” Barrett Holmes Pitner; “The Gilded Edge: Two Audacious Women and the Cyanide Love Triangle that Shook America,” Catherine Pendergast.

Fiction

“The Christmas Promise,” Richard Paul Evans; “The Becoming,” Nora Roberts; “Fear No Evil,” James Patterson; “Go Tell the Bees that I am Gone,” Diana Gabaldon; “The Dark Remains,” William McIlvanney & Ian Rnakin; “Digging Up Trouble,” Kitt Crowe; “China Roses,” Jo Bannister; “Catch Us When We Fall,” Juliette Fay; “Stand By Me,” Pat Simmons; “All These Ashes,” James Queally.

