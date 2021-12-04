Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Dec. 5, 2021

Nonfiction

“To Rescue the Republic: Ulysses S. Grant, the Fragile Union, and the Crisis of 1876,” Bret Baier & Catherine Whitney; “Justice on the Brink: the Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Rise of Amy Coney Barrett, and Twelve months that Transformed the Supreme Court,” Linda Greenhouse; “Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry that Radicalized America,” Ryan Busse; “Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life,” Sutton Foster; “Healthy Easy Mexican: Over 140 Authentic Low-Calorie, Big-Flavor Recipes,” Velda de la Garza; “1000 Perfect Weekends: Great Getaways Around the Globe,” National Geographic; “Determined: the 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality,” Karen A. Sherry; “The Behavioral Code: the Hidden Ways the Law Makes Us Better…or Worse,” Benjamin Van Rooij & Adam Fine; “The Crime Without a Name: Ethnocide and the Erasure of Culture in America,” Barrett Holmes Pitner; “The Gilded Edge: Two Audacious Women and the Cyanide Love Triangle that Shook America,” Catherine Pendergast.