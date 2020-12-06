Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Dec. 6, 2020

After closing for a couple of months due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library is again open, with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.

“Weird Earth: Debunking Strange Ideas about Our Planet,” Donald R. Prothero; “A Walk Around the Block: Stoplight Secrets, Mischievous Squirrels, Manhole Mysteries & Other Stuff You See Every Day (and Know Nothing About),” Spike Carlsen; “Down Along with That Devil’s Bones: a Reckoning with Monuments, Memory, and the Legacy of White Supremacy,” Connor T. O’Neill; “Leave It as It Is: a Journey Through Theodore Roosevelt’s American Wilderness,” David Gessner; “Fossil Men: the Quest for the Oldest Skeleton and the Origins of Humankind,” Kermit Pattison; “Poppy in the Wild: a Lost Dog, Fifteen Hundred Acres of Wilderness, and the Dogged Determination that Brought Her Home,” Teresa J. Rhyne; “Modern Comfort Food: a Barefoot Contessa Cookbook,” Ina Garten; “She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs,” Sarah Smarsh; “One Life,” Megan Rapinoe; “Incredible Archaeology: Inspiring Places from Our Human Past”; “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama.